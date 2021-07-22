CCFA fundaiser 2021

CCFCA Breaking the Chain Outreach Ministry will host its 4th Annual Men and Women Empowerment Banquet on Saturday, August 21 at 5 p.m., at the Days Inn Conference Center along U.S. 1 in Southern Pines.

Special guests include NBA Boxing Champion Mike Williams Jr. He will be joined by Virginia Locklear who will make a presentation on rape prevention and Dr. Veronica Hardy will also make a special appearance and presentation.

Entertainment will be provided by gospel recording artists Teralyn Harris and Johnny Clifton Sr.

Tickets are $25.00 in advance and $35.00 at the door. Dinner will be served and formal attire is required. Tickets RSVP call ( 910) 528-1038. Doors will open at 4pm.

CCFCA Breaking the Chain Outreach Ministry is a tax exempt organization whose mission is to open safe houses where victims of domestic violence, human trafficking and sexual abuse can find safe haven in a 24 months life skill development program. The 5-year old ministry has provided outreach to churches in Cumberland, Scotland, Wake, Montgomery, Lee, Richmond and Moore counties to help educate the public on how to identify toxic behaviors, the need for family therapy intervention , holistic healing, financial counseling, drug abuse, rape crisis, domestic violence, human trafficking, judicial navigation, and social developments.

Fundraiser event vendors are welcome to call (910) 528.1038 at least three days in advance to register for $25.00 per table. Gifts will be raffled by Mary Kay's Jenny Scott. Thirty percent of proceeds will be donated to Minister Marie Baker, Moore County's Deputy Clerk to help offset medical expenses for a kidney transplant. 

Event photography will be provided by Herbert McAllister. Music provided by Deacon Jeremiah Matthews.

