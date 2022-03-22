The Country Club of North Carolina has retained its designation as a "Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary" through the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf Courses, an Audubon International program.
Ron Kelly, golf course superintendent, led the effort to maintain sanctuary status on this course. The Country Club of North Carolina was designated as a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary in 2003 and is one of over 900 courses in the world to currently be designated as such.
The Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf Courses, endorsed by the United States Golf Association, provides information and guidance to help golf courses preserve and enhance wildlife habitat, and protect natural resources. Golf courses from the United States, Africa, Australia, Canada, Central America, Europe, Mexico and Southeast Asia have achieved certification in the program.
"The Country Club of North Carolina has shown a strong commitment to its environmental program. They are to be commended for preserving the natural heritage of the area by protecting the local watershed and providing a sanctuary for wildlife on the golf course property," said Christine Kane, CEO at Audubon International.
"To reach certification, a course must demonstrate that they are maintaining a high degree of environmental quality in a number of areas," said Kane. These categories include: Environmental Planning, Wildlife & Habitat Management, Outreach and Education, Chemical Use Reduction and Safety, Water Conservation, and Water Quality Management. Courses go through a recertification process every three years.
