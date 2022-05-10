Southern Pines again delayed a decision on whether to allow St. John Paul II Catholic School to build permanent school buildings and a new church on its existing school grounds during a public hearing at Tuesday's town council meeting.
This comes after the council initially extended the public hearing following a lengthy discussion during its April 12 meeting. Prior to that, the project got off to a rocky start when the town's Planning Board recommended denial of the project. The non-authoritative body voted the project down after determining it was at odds with the town's Comprehensive Long-Range Plan, which marks the area for low-density, residential development.
The project includes an expansion of the private K-8 school, which is currently housed in temporary structures. It also calls for accompanying athletic fields, a large church with extensive parking, a rectory and cemetery (already on the property). The roughly 42-acre property includes two parcels on the north side of Camp Easter Road, between Pine Barrens Vista and McDeeds Creek Road. It is owned by the Catholic Diocese of Raleigh.
As it stands, the school is not compliant with Southern Pines’ development ordinance for the Rural Estate zoning district. The town’s ordinances only allow for elementary schools in that zoning category, which was designed to preserve the agricultural character of the “horse country” on the outskirts of the town. In order to the project approved, the architectural firm working on behalf of the Catholic Diocese opted to create a new master plan for the land that would change the zoning and determine acceptable future land uses.
The council heard arguments from the opposition during the hearing, which included comments from a land use attorney representing residents of the adjacent Pine Barrens Vista who oppose the project. They see it as infringing on the peace and tranquility of their neighborhood and its history as "horse country."
Following the opposition's presentation, the council encouraged the opposing sides to take some time to negotiate the project before coming back to them with a revised plan. The next saga of the hearing will take place at the council's regular business meeting on June 14.
This is a developing story
