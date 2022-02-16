The Moore County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday appointed Catherine Graham to serve as its vice chair.
She replaces former Vice Chair Louis Gregory, who officially stepped down from his commissioner role Wednesday after announcing earlier this month that he would resign for health reasons.
Gregory, a Republican, had initially planned to step down on March 1. Had he stuck to his original date, the local Democrat and Republican parties would have picked their own candidates — absent any public input — to face off for his seat in a November election.
An interim replacement, chosen by the local Republican Party and appointed by commissioners, will be named in the next few weeks.
A former clerk of court and Carthage town commissioner, Graham was first elected to the board in 2014 and ran unopposed in 2018. She is only the fourth woman in Moore County to serve on the county board and made history, in 2016, as the first woman elected county chairperson.
Graham, who has served as vice chair in the past, will assume the role again until the end of her term on Dec. 5. Graham and commissioners Otis Ritter and Jerry Daeke announced last fall that they will not seek re-election this year.
That meant Chairman Frank Quis and Gregory would be the only holdovers. Now, Quis will be the lone experienced commissioner after the November elections.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners filled positions that had been held by Gregory on two county boards. Quis will take Gregory’s place on the Moore County Board of Health, while Daeke will take Gregory’s place on the Transportation Advisory Board.
A special board meeting focused on the county’s strategic plan will be held at 9 a.m. next Wednesday at the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center in the 8000 block of U.S. 15-501 in Carthage. The commissioners' next regular meeting is scheduled for March 1 at the Historic Courthouse in downtown Carthage.
In other business on Tuesday, the commissioners:
• Received a COVID-19 update from the Moore County Health Department;
• Heard a presentation on utility rate studies from the Public Works Department;
• Voted to continue a public hearing on a rezoning request for a property on U.S. 15-501 until March 15;
• Held a public hearing and approved a general-use rezoning request for a property on Providence Chapel Road;
• Reappointed Shirlyn Morrison-Sims to the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council;
• Reappointed Neil Tighe to the Foxfire Village Board of Adjustment;
• Appointed Mabel Walden to the Sandhills Regional Library System Board of Trustees.
(1) comment
Does it matter? When was the last time there was any real debate on behalf of taxpayers among Commissioners? Why do they tolerate wild overspending and radical far left activism in MCS schools?
