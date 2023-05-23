The recent countywide property revaluation is projected to increase revenues to Carthage in the coming fiscal year, but not enough for the town to cover rising costs while also following the lead of Moore County and other towns by cutting its tax rate.
Carthage’s commissioners still hope to reduce that rate from its current 50.5 cents to at least 48 cents for every $100 in valuation.
In a special Monday evening meeting to discuss the budget, Town Manager Emily Yopp presented options for cutting the tax rate to as low as 45 cents. That option would create a $500,000 shortfall between the town’s projected revenue and the cost of fulfilling its department’s funding requests.
Those requests include a 5 or 6 percent cost of living increase for town employees.
“Unfortunately, after doing all the numbers, we’ve met with some issues that we are not able to present to you a balanced budget yet,” said Yopp.
The commissioners spent Monday’s meeting discussing areas that might be cut, with at least four of them offering to forfeit their own stipend to help close the gap.
“If that’s what it takes to balance the budget, so be it,” said Commissioner Brent Tanner. “I think if it’s a matter of tax reduction for the people or a stipend, the stipend goes.”
Kesha Matthews, the town’s finance officer, said that Carthage’s tax revenue grew by about $620,000 after this year’s property revaluation.
“What I’m seeing is that this budget for 23-24 is approximately a million dollars higher than the budget for 22-23,” said Mayor Pro Tempore John McDonald. “We’ve got $600,000 of additional money in there and it’s still $400,000 short.”
At a 48 cent tax rate — and with a 6 percent cost of living raise for employees — that deficit is around $390,000.
About half of that could be made up with cuts from the Carthage Fire Department’s proposed budget. Fire Chief Brian Tyner said that a brush truck budgeted at $140,000 should be delayed since its cost would likely run much higher. He also offered up $26,000 in miscellaneous cuts, reducing the budget for new turnout gear, rescue tools, hose nozzles and intake valves.
Tyner said that his top priorities include raising firefighters’ pay to $15 an hour and replacing the department’s 21-year-old garage bay doors.
“Whatever it takes, if we can we need to keep the pay at $15 an hour. If we have to go back and cut stuff out of the budget to maintain it, we have to do it,” said Tyner. “If we offer the guys anything less it would be detrimental to the department.”
In addition, the three bay doors have reached the point of mechanical failure after years of use, and routinely have to be reset after strong storms. Tyner included $100,000 in his budget request to replace those doors, but said that was based on the $30,000 cost for each door when they were new.
The commissioners asked Yopp to reduce that line item to cover the cost of two doors, possibly earmarking that money so that all three can be replaced when the commissioners can designate more funding in a later year.
Commissioner Dan Bonillo said that ideally the town’s budget will include a tax reduction and a 6 percent employee cost of living raise.
“It seems reasonable to maintain the 6 percent for whichever scenario we go with. And I believe we should follow in the spirit of the county … to assist people at this time.”
The commissioners also directed Yopp to look at delaying a planned rewrite of Carthage’s development ordinances. Contracting with Kimley-Horn planning consultants to completely update the ordinance was budgeted at $160,000.
Yopp also identified other areas for smaller budget cuts, including $18,000 in reductions to the town’s proposed technology budget, to consider in the budget she’ll offer the commissioners in the next week.
“The way I look at this is none of the requests here are unnecessary. They are necessary. The UDO is as necessary as the doors,” she said. “However I will go ahead and say that as far as the UDO … if that’s what needs to go, then we are comfortable with that.”
She pointed out that the town could eventually use some of its COVID-19 relief funding to indirectly backfill some of its shortfalls. Carthage has $800,000 available in its American Rescue Plan fund, which could cover some salaries and free up money in the town’s general fund.
But she also advised that most of that money be put toward water and sewer projects to accommodate future growth.
“If we can diversify some of the cuts among the departments so as not to completely gut the fire department, I think that would make sense to go back to the drawing board a little bit and reconsider our options knowing the general spirit of the cuts that we want to make,” said Commissioner Anton Sadovnikov.
A public hearing on the budget for the Town of Carthage is scheduled for the commissioners’ June 19 meeting.
Contact Mary Kate Murphy at (910) 693-2479 or mkmurphy@thepilot.com.
(1) comment
I think this reporting that the tax base grew by only $620,000 has to be incorrect. I looked at only one house in Carthage and it's assessed value increased by more than $100,000. Are you saying that projected tax revenue increased by $620,000 assuming last year's tax rate and this year's tax base?
John Misiaszek
