A Carthage woman was arrested in connection with several drug charges following a traffic stop Monday.
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said deputies initiated a traffic stop in the 400 block of Heritage Farm Road after observing a vehicle traveling south in the north bound lane of travel.
Deputies searched the vehicle and seized 27 dosage units of Alprazolam and items of drug paraphernalia. The driver of the vehicle also had outstanding warrants for arrest.
Mary Katherine Vredenburg, 26, of Carthage, is charged with: Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance; Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling Place for Controlled Substance; Simple Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance; three counts of Misdemeanor Child Abuse; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Driving while Impaired.
The warrant for arrest involves the charges of: Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance; Simple Possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and Larceny of Property or Goods.
Vredenburg was booked into the Moore County Detention Center on a $16,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court on Dec. 17.
