Carthage has received a $350,000 Rural Transformation Grant to support the completion of the Town’s Downtown Corridor Plan.
The funds will be used to develop a final conceptual design plan for improvements related to aesthetics, safety, landscaping, grade improvements, the integration of accessible sidewalks and the construction of new sidewalks in and around the Courthouse Square.
The Rural Transformation Grant Fund is part of the broader Rural Engagement and Investment Program from the N.C. Department of Commerce and is designed to provide funding and technical assistance to rural local governments for revitalizing downtown districts, building resilient neighborhoods, supporting small businesses, and advancing other community growth and economic development initiatives.
Carthage is one of 42 local governments in rural areas across North Carolina to be awarded a grant in the second round of the Rural Transformation Grant Fund awards. Vass also received an award in this round.
“I am thrilled about the improvements that the Rural Transformation Grant funding will bring and for the opportunities it will foster in the future,” said Carthage Town Manager Emily Yopp. “The Town of Carthage is growing, and the downtown core - the heart of our community - has really shown the most revitalization over the last two years.”
In addition to leveraging Rural Transformation Grant funding, Carthage is also benefiting from a $25,000 Duke Energy Foundation Hometown Revitalization Grant recently awarded to the Carthage Century Committee, a nonprofit created to foster economic activity in the Carthage community. These funds were passed through to 11 small businesses in the downtown district to help cover costs to improve their storefronts and interior spaces.
“Grants” are just another form of stealth taxation, robbing Peter to pay Paul.
