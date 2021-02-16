It may yet be several years before Moore County is ready — or financially willing — to build new schools, but the Carthage Board of Commissioners is making known it wants a replacement elementary school.
The town board passed a resolution during its monthly meeting Monday in support of re-building the 70-year-old elementary school that bears the town’s name.
According to the resolution, Carthage Elementary has been in “operation since the 1950s with very few upgrades.” The document, adopted in a unanimous vote by the commissioners, goes on to state that the school is “too old and renovations would be too expensive.”
Instead, the town wants to see a “replacement elementary school built on the same site as the current school.”
Although the school can accommodate 440 students, its current enrollment is listed as 331. It was 391 in the prior school year. According to the district’s student assignment plan, projected growth shows the school slightly exceeding its capacity in the 2028-2029 school year.
But the problems with Carthage Elementary are less about size than condition. Addressing town commissioners Monday night, Town Manager Tom Robinson said he met with both School Superintendent Bob Grimesey and school board Chairwoman Libby Carter before the pandemic to discuss concerns about water quality at the school.
“The superintendent said, ‘well, this school just needs to be replaced,’ and we agreed,” Robinson said. “The superintendent went further and said that probably the only reason it was not included in the bond issue is because Carthage didn’t push for it.”
Robinson was referring to the $103 million bond referendum approved by Moore County voters in May 2018. That measure helped pay for the construction of new elementary school campuses in Southern Pines, Aberdeen and Pinehurst.
In a phone interview on Tuesday, Grimesey said those municipalities "provided a model for how a town can advocate on behalf of their school."
“Once I arrived, the capital projects list had already been approved by the school board,” he said, “The only thing left for me to do was to work with the school board to make sure that the alignment of the priorities was in line with where the community was, and the town councils played a vital role in helping to define that.
“The Carthage town council was not part of the discussion about those priorities, and the town commission now looks back on that experience and says ‘if this is done again, we definitely want to make sure that our school is represented.’”
The most recent additions to the Carthage Elementary campus are two classrooms constructed more than 20 years ago. A recent report on improvement needs at the school states that “all of the buildings on site are dated and nearing the end of their useful life.”
Carthage Elementary is due for more than $7.5 million in repairs by 2031. Those repairs include extensive renovations and roof replacements for several buildings.
“Carthage is growing and that’s an old, antiquated school,” Robinson said. “It's dilapidated, really, in many ways.”
Grimesey said he has had multiple conversations with Robinson and other town officials about the condition of the school.
“As the school board progressed through the projects that had been funded by the bond and by the county commissioners through local financing and we entered into 2020, there was a lot of reasonable public interest in what might be the next projects that deserve attention,” Grimesey said. “In that context, I had an informal conversation with Mr. Robinson which I felt was very productive, and we followed that up with an informal discussion with representatives from the town and the school board.
“And out of that conversation, there was another informal conversation where we brought in the county commissioners and the county manager, and we had very productive conversations with respect to the needs of Carthage Elementary School.”
Members of the school board, county commissioners and state Rep. Jamie Boles toured Carthage Elementary back in December 2019, getting a firsthand look at cracks in the cinderblock walls, broken windows, warping floors and drainage problems.
But talks between the town, county and school board were interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, according to Grimesey.
“Shortly thereafter that series of conversations, we all experienced the stay-at-home order with COVID-19 and those discussions had to fall to the wayside while all three of the governing bodies addressed some of those critical priorities,” he said. “I applaud the Carthage town commissioners for communicating their interest in resuming those conversations, and I'm confident that the school board and the county commissioners, as they begin to assess the current needs that are before them, that the input of the town will be taken very seriously going forward.”
The town has tasked Tommy Phillips, chairman of the Carthage Century Committee, with creating a steering committee to advocate for the project. Phillips said he has already “talked to several people who are willing to serve” on the committee, including Debbie Warren, longtime principal of Carthage Elementary School.
“She’s very excited about it and gave me the names of a couple people who she would like to be contacted,” he said. “I contacted one of them and they were ecstatic that this would be a possibility.”
Phillips said the steering committee’s goal would be “to generate enthusiasm within the citizens of Carthage” and other areas that are “served by that school.”
“We would be able to demonstrate to the school that we are very excited about this possibility and we want a new school,” he said.
Addressing the commissioners, Robinson acknowledged that the proposal is ultimately a “matter of finding the money.”
While the Aberdeen, Southern Pines and Pinehurst elementary schools are being paid for through voter-approved debt, the new McDeeds Creek Elementary and North Moore High school renovation and additions are being funded by a conventional bank loan the county commissioners approved
The Board of Education has not yet begun talking about any new construction projects. But when it does, there are already plenty of other existing or well-identified needs that have been mentioned informally, including a new West End Elementary School and possibly a new middle school for southern Moore County.
Meanwhile, some improvements are being made at Carthage Elementary. The Board of Education and Moore County Board of Commissioners agreed last year to fund several improvements for the school, including:
* Improving the heating and cooling system in the schools’ building seven, $56,700;
* Improving piping at the school, $216,000;
* Making repairs to the school gym, $43,200; and
* Improvements to the school’s fire alarm system, $140,000.
A list of $8.4 million worth of districtwide capital improvement projects approved last week by the school board also included $43,200 for roof repair at the school.
“We'll all be looking at options to make sure the children that attend Carthage Elementary have a really nice facility that is well-kept and maintained, whether it be new or one that we renovate," Grimesey said. “I'm sure that the town commissioners' desire for a new facility will be one that is evaluated carefully against the expenses related to major renovation and repair of the school as the three boards work together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.