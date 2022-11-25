Carthage will limit the number of entries allowed in its upcoming Christmas parade to make the event more manageable for the town’s staff.
Beginning with this year’s parade on Dec. 10, the number of entries will be capped at 100. Emily Yopp, manager of the town, said the new limit was proposed in response to crowding issues during last year’s parade, which had an estimated 150 to 200 participants, many of whom joined the merry procession without first going through official channels.
“There were parade participants who showed up and got in line for the parade who had not registered at all,” Yopp wrote in a memo to the Carthage Board of Commissioners. “This led to the unwieldy size of the parade, traffic safety concerns and a breakdown in organization.”
Those safety concerns were compounded by the timing of the event, which is the only nighttime Christmas parade in Moore County. Expanding on the chaotic situation in a presentation to the commissioners on Monday, Yopp called last year’s parade a “free-for-all” that threatened to overwhelm the town’s staff.
“We don’t have the capacity at a staff level to manage a large parade,” Yopp told the commissioners. “We’re just not capable of doing that.”
The commissioners, Yopp said, could always revisit the newly approved size limit ahead of next year’s parade.
“Once things are better organized and we can safely manage a larger number, then we can expand that number next year,” she said.
A parking lot on Carriage Oaks Drive will serve as the staging area for this year’s parade, with participants expected to line up an hour before the event begins at 6 p.m. Yopp said entry will be denied to any participant that does not display their town-issued line-up number in the staging area.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
