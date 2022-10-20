Soldiers from the U.S. Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg will travel to Carthage next month to participate in a roleplaying exercise focused on civil affairs.
Known as Operation Sluss-Tiller, the three-week exercise is a requirement for students taking the Civil Affairs Qualification Course at Fort Bragg. In a memo to the Carthage Board of Commissioners, town manager Emily Yopp likened the operation to the better-known Robin Sage exercise, except without an emphasis on combat.
“The instructors are looking to engage their students with real-world problems in actual communities to prepare them to work with towns/villages/cities during deployment situations,” she wrote.
Yopp gave a more detailed summary of the exercise — and the town’s involvement — during Monday’s meeting of the commissioners. She explained that the Carthage Fire and Rescue Department will serve as a local base of operations for the students, who will be split into three teams.
“We present them with a problem and give them a few details, and they’re essentially responsible for going out and solving the problem,” Yopp said.
Working with Allen Smith, director of the town’s Public Works department, Yopp devised a scenario that will require the students to address a hypothetical water shortage in Carthage.
“The town of Carthage is unique in that it sits on a very high ridge, and we don’t have rivers and streams and lakes at such high elevation,” she said. “If we go through a drought or our water resources were to dry up, how would we find additional water to supply our citizens?”
Each team must each come up with its own plan to resolve the issue, according to Yopp. The students are expected to be in town from Nov. 29 to Dec. 12.
“I think it’s a really great opportunity for the students to learn to work within communities and take (that knowledge) out on deployments,” she said. “But also it’s a good opportunity for Carthage to work with them and get some new ideas that maybe we haven’t even considered.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
