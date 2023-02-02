A military training exercise focused on civil affairs will soon return to Carthage, continuing a burgeoning partnership between the town and the U.S. Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg.
Emily Yopp, town manager of Carthage, said the town has again agreed to host Operation Sluss-Tiller, a three-week exercise for soldiers taking the Army’s Civil Affairs Qualification course. The operation, which Yopp said tasks students with solving “real-world problems in actual communities,” was first conducted in Carthage in November.
Working then with Allen Smith, director of the town’s Public Works department, Yopp devised a scenario that required the students to address a hypothetical water shortage.
“The town of Carthage is unique in that it sits on a very high ridge, and we don’t have rivers and streams and lakes at such high elevation,” she told the Carthage Board of Commissioners at the time. “If we go through a drought or our water resources were to dry up, how would we find additional water to supply our citizens?”
The visiting soldiers were split into three teams, with each group coming up with a different plan to address the proposed problem. Their solutions, Yopp said, were “creative and well thought-out.”
“They really enjoyed being here,” she told the commissioners during the board’s most recent meeting on Jan. 17. “They really enjoyed working on real-world problem sets. It gave them the opportunity to practice everything that they learned for their positions in the military.”
Yopp noted that a recent survey of the students who participated in the program showed that “working within a real-world community was their favorite part of the whole experience.”
It was also an enjoyable experience for Smith. Addressing the commissioners, he joked that “it was kind of nice talking about my problems with other people.”
Yopp has been working with Army Capt. Brianna List to bring Operation Sluss-Tiller back to Carthage. The two will meet later this month “to discuss possible problem sets” for the upcoming exercise, Yopp said.
“Some possible areas of interest to consider would be addressing traffic through town, neighborhood revitalization, affordable housing, etc.,” she wrote in a memo to the commissioners.
The November exercise yielded several promising strategies for addressing a potential water crisis in Carthage. Yopp said the town’s staff is currently researching the feasibility of the students’ proposals.
“They came up with some excellent ideas,” Commissioner John McDonald said.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
Water is a potential problem in all communities in Moore County. We have many independent water systems throughout the County. I'd suggest there needs to be one County water system and the problem be resolved at the County level for all of us.
John Misiaszek
