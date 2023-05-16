The Carthage Board of Commissioners has set several public hearings for its June meeting, including on a proposed rezoning to allow for an indoor shooting range at Sandhills Community College’s campus for future law enforcement and first responders.
The 40-acre Larry R. Caddell Public Safety Training Center is currently zoned for low-density residential use. Carthage’s previous town manager told the commissioners last year that the center has operated as a nonconforming use, legally, since it opened in 2011 and cannot be expanded without a change in zoning.
Sandhills is now requesting a conditional rezoning to industrial use for the Niagara-Carthage Road property. Plans include a shooting range, which is not allowed in areas zoned for industrial use.
“I think with this issue we’re having with BLET classes right now, having an indoor firing range is going to increase their capability of training the new police officers, day and night and in inclement weather, so I think this would be a great service to the county as a whole,” said Commissioner Dan Bonillo.
The commissioners added that public hearing to their June 19 agenda.
In other business Monday, the commissioners voted unanimously to grant a temporary easement to Southern Pines Brewing Co. over a small McReynolds Street parcel that the brewery is working to buy from the town.
The parcel is behind Ray Street property owned by Southern Pines Brewing, immediately adjacent to the historic Tyson and Jones Buggy Co. Building. The brewery acquired the historic structure last year, along with the building next to it, to renovate as a restaurant and taproom.
The potential sale of a 1,575-square-foot parcel owned by the town will square off the brewery’s lot lines and better design its construction site to manage stormwater runoff and conceal a dumpster from view of the road. To give the brewery the opportunity to buy the property, the town is proposing to start a public bidding process starting at $5,494.
Work on the renovations can begin as soon as the town approves of the construction site plan.
The commissioners put that issue on its June agenda for public hearing as well. Meanwhile, the temporary construction easement will give the brewery time to get started in time to spend grant funding for the renovation of the old buggy building that expires at the end of June.
The commissioners also approved the terms of a contract for Moore County to sell water to Carthage in emergency situations affecting the town’s water system: water treatment capacity failure, infrastructure failure, unanticipated increase in demand resulting in low water pressure or storage levels in the town system, major fire demand, drought, or when a water quality threat exists. Allen Smith, the town’s public works director, said that Carthage last entered into an emergency water purchase agreement in 2016. It has since expired and Carthage currently contracts with Southern Pines.
The town will now approach the county for approval of that contract.
Shooting ranges should and can be handled just fine in the private sector. We need strict laws forbidding government to perform any activity for which private sector providers exist. Start with schools and colleges, always significantly less costly and producing vastly better results than government.
