A Carthage woman celebrated her 110th birthday on Monday, joining a short list of supercentenarians in the U.S.
Lorena Allen, a resident of Tara Plantation, may be the oldest living person in the Sandhills. Terri Prots, director of the Moore County Department of Aging, said she did not know of anyone older than Allen.
The Gerontology Research Group estimates there are as few as 300 supercentenarians in the world. Allen is about four years younger than the oldest living American, a Charlotte woman who will turn 114 on Saturday.
Wearing a pink sash and tiara, Allen watched from the entrance of Tara Plantation as a caravan of fire trucks and police vehicles rode through the parking lot Monday morning in her honor.
“Ms. Allen is nothing shy of a ray of sunshine and can always be caught putting a smile on your face,” said Tiffany Brown, activities director for Tara Plantation.
According to Brown, Allen recently said “faith in God” was the key to her longevity. The supercentenarian, Brown said, is “loved dearly by her family, staff and residents” at the long-term care facility.
