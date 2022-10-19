A section of Saunders Street in downtown Carthage will be shuttered for at least a year to accommodate construction of the county’s new courts facility
The road closure was requested by New Atlantic Construction, the company overseeing the $53 million courthouse project. Addressing the Carthage Board of Commissioners on Monday, project director Dwayne Rakestraw said the 380-foot stretch of street will be used as a loading area for construction vehicles.
While the company had been using flagmen to direct traffic on the street, the number of vehicles hauling materials to and from the site is expected to increase significantly as construction ramps up.
“It’s a safety concern for us, for our workers and the general public,” Rakestraw said.
The closure is expected to last at least 12 months, but Rakestraw said the street can be reopened “as needed” for community events like the Carthage Buggy Festival.
At the suggestion of Commissioner Dan Bonillo, Rakestraw agreed to keep the sidewalk open for the pedestrians who regularly use Saunders Street to reach Buggy Town Coffee. Members of First Baptist Church, which overlooks the affected section of street, will still be able to access the building from South McNeill Street.
Construction of the 123,000-square-foot courthouse is being funded through limited obligation bonds approved last year by county commissioners. New Atlantic Construction, a firm based in Winston-Salem, was awarded the contract for the project after outbidding six other builders.
“We’re proud to be here and we’re honored that you’re allowing us to build this new facility for you,” Rakestraw said. “We’re going to be here for another two years, and we want to be good neighbors and do the right thing.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.