Over 6,000 gallons of untreated wastewater were dumped along N.C. 22 in Carthage on Monday.
According to a notice issued by the town, about 3,000 gallons of wastewater reached Nick’s Creek in the Cape Fear River basin. The town was notified of the spill shortly after 11:30 a.m., the notice said.
“All efforts to mitigate wastewater release were taken,” the notice said, adding that service was restored to the system at 12:45 p.m. after repairs were made. The town also completed “cleanup” and “sanitation efforts” in the affected area, the notice said.
Residents with concerns about the spill can call the town’s Public Works department at 910-947-2331 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.