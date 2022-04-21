The town of Carthage is working to identify potential sites for two new school campuses.
Both the town and school district have previously talked about the need to replace Carthage Elementary, where enrollment is projected to surpass the facility’s capacity by 2028. Based on the district’s forecasts, a new elementary campus would need space for 650 students — about 210 more than the 70-year-old school on Rockingham Street can currently accommodate.
During Monday’s meeting of the Carthage Board of Commissioners, town manager Tom Robinson noted that the existing site has numerous shortcomings that make it unsuitable for expansion.
“That site has a lot of limited features,” he said. “The topography is not very good and it’s very tiny.”
In February 2021, the commissioners approved a resolution expressing their desire to see a “replacement elementary school built on the same site as the current school.” But the board decided to reconsider its position following a presentation in November by John Birath, director of operations for the Moore County school system.
According to Birath, the “irregular shape” of the existing elementary site limits the potential for expansion. The school, he said, was “built on a plateau” with a steep hillside, among other topographical challenges.
Robinson said the town hopes to find a 20-acre site for the new school. He said the town is also searching for a 40-acre site to build a new campus for New Century Middle School, which will require expansion or replacement in the near future as well.
“The middle school is also approaching its capacity,” said Robinson, who plans to retire in June. “So some time in the planning horizon, we need to be looking for a new middle school.”
The ideal solution, according to Robinson, would be a single site large enough to accommodate both campuses.
“The thought was rather than just look for 20 acres, go ahead and look for 60 acres,” he said, adding that it would be “more cost-effective” for the town to extend utilities to the schools if they are both located on the same site.
No official plans have been made to replace either school. The Carthage Elementary project alone could cost more than $50 million and take several years to plan, budget and build.
The Carthage Century Committee has been put in charge of researching and collecting feedback from residents on possible locations for the schools.
“We’re trying to move this issue forward and the sooner we have some potential sites, that would be very helpful,” Tommy Phillips, chairman of the committee, told the commissioners on Monday.
In recent years, new elementary schools have been built in Southern Pines, Aberdeen and Pinehurst. Construction of those facilities was funded through a $103 million bond package approved by 80 percent of Moore County voters in 2018.
The actual enrollment in MCS is significantly below the forecasts from a few years ago. With so many alternatives now expanding on the area, the County Commissioners should put any new government school construction on hold for a year or two. The large number of choices parents have now in education can be seen at the School Choice Summit & Exhibition in Pinehurst on May 7th. Last I heard over a dozen non-government schools will be represented. A terrific development for Moore County.
