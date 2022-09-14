Carthage has had an identity crisis of sorts for a very long time.

Long living within the shadow of its more prosperous and populated southern sisters of Aberdeen, Pinehurst and Southern Pines, Carthage has soldiered on through the years largely content to be the county seat. While it was the place to do legal and government business from 9-5, it rarely has seen anything akin to action after 5 p.m., save for the annual nighttime Christmas parade.

Southern Pines Brewing Company Is Coming to Carthage.

Southern Pines Brewing Company plans to turn the Buggy Building into a brewery and restaurant. The plans include removing the old Dean's Gold N Guns structure to free up green space for concerts, open-air seating, and events. 
Carthage Downtown House for Sale 575k.jpg
Micah Niebauer

Micah Niebauer at his new Southern Pines Brewing Co. taproom at the corner of West Pennsylvania Avenue and North Bennett Street. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
The Tyson Family Window in the Presbyterian Church in Carthage.jpg
Carthage home construction 02.jpg

Home construction in Carthage across from Peak Resources - Pinelake in Carthage on Pinehurst Ave. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
TEASER Carthage Water Tower

(Photograph by Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot)

