TEASER Carthage, Town Flag
PHOTOGRAPH BY JAYMIE BAXLEY/THE PILOT

Despite initial concerns that a tax hike would be needed to help pay for several new projects and positions, the $5.5 million fiscal-year budget adopted by the Carthage Board of Commissioners on Monday maintains the town’s current property tax rate.

Residents of the county seat will continue to pay 50-and-a-half cents for every $100 of property valuation in the upcoming fiscal year, the same rate that has been in place since 2019. Last year, the town had the fourth highest property tax rate of Moore County’s 11 municipalities.

Tom Robinson, manager of Carthage, said a 5-cent tax increase had been considered to offset some of the added expenses in the budget. But, he said, “with the economy the way it is now and with all the people hurting, it’s just not the time to be raising taxes.”

The approved spending plan includes a 4-percent raise for all town employees to cover cost-of-living increases. It also sets aside money to hire an additional police officer, a firefighter and an accounting specialist to help lighten the workload carried by Kesha Matthew, finance officer for the town.

“With all the new development coming in that we can actually document is going to be here, I would say that you’re in good shape to pay for these positions for not only this year but next year,” Robinson told the commissioners.

Robinson said the budget earmarks $100,000 to pave local roadways and $20,000 to build new sidewalks. Appropriations approved by the N.C. General Assembly, he said, will put $600,000 toward the renovation of the historic Tyson & Jones Buggy Factory building and $300,000 toward the renovation of Town Hall.

Another notable item in the budget is a proposed contract with an outside entity to handle upkeep at Crosshill Cemetery, which is currently overseen by members of the town’s Public Works Department.

“We can’t find Public Works employees, and we work them to death when we get them (partly) because of the cemetery,” said Robinson, adding that the contract will “free up two of our employees that work full days — two days a week, twice a month” tending to the cemetery. “That’s valuable time that we can be using those employees for other things.”

Robinson, who is expected to retire at the end of the month, said that while Carthage is in “great shape” for sewer capacity going into the upcoming fiscal year, it may need to “negotiate with the county” to increase its water capacity in the near-future. The town, he said, “will need to work with your new manager, whoever that is, to determine the best way to pay for that.”

Robinson was first hired in July 2013 to serve as interim manager following the retirement of his predecessor Carol Sparks. Four months later, he accepted an offer to manage the town on a permanent basis.

The search for his replacement has been led by the Triangle J Council of Governments, a regional planning organization that provides services to Carthage and 45 other local governments across a seven-county area. The commissioners deliberated behind closed doors for an hour during Monday’s meeting to consider the candidates who have applied to succeed Robinson as manager, but no action was taken.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Kent Misegades

Great that a bureaucrat even thinks about the devastation his profession has caused people in the private sector. Why are tax dollars being used to renovate a factory that hasn’t produced buggies in over a century? If citizens see that as a value why not sell it to investors and let them make the improvements on their dime? Why spend money on sidewalks no one uses? Why not sell the cemetery and have a private company run it? Privatize everything, starting with government schools, trash collection, even police and fire protection. See Sandy Springs, GA for a town that does that well.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days