Despite initial concerns that a tax hike would be needed to help pay for several new projects and positions, the $5.5 million fiscal-year budget adopted by the Carthage Board of Commissioners on Monday maintains the town’s current property tax rate.
Residents of the county seat will continue to pay 50-and-a-half cents for every $100 of property valuation in the upcoming fiscal year, the same rate that has been in place since 2019. Last year, the town had the fourth highest property tax rate of Moore County’s 11 municipalities.
Tom Robinson, manager of Carthage, said a 5-cent tax increase had been considered to offset some of the added expenses in the budget. But, he said, “with the economy the way it is now and with all the people hurting, it’s just not the time to be raising taxes.”
The approved spending plan includes a 4-percent raise for all town employees to cover cost-of-living increases. It also sets aside money to hire an additional police officer, a firefighter and an accounting specialist to help lighten the workload carried by Kesha Matthew, finance officer for the town.
“With all the new development coming in that we can actually document is going to be here, I would say that you’re in good shape to pay for these positions for not only this year but next year,” Robinson told the commissioners.
Robinson said the budget earmarks $100,000 to pave local roadways and $20,000 to build new sidewalks. Appropriations approved by the N.C. General Assembly, he said, will put $600,000 toward the renovation of the historic Tyson & Jones Buggy Factory building and $300,000 toward the renovation of Town Hall.
Another notable item in the budget is a proposed contract with an outside entity to handle upkeep at Crosshill Cemetery, which is currently overseen by members of the town’s Public Works Department.
“We can’t find Public Works employees, and we work them to death when we get them (partly) because of the cemetery,” said Robinson, adding that the contract will “free up two of our employees that work full days — two days a week, twice a month” tending to the cemetery. “That’s valuable time that we can be using those employees for other things.”
Robinson, who is expected to retire at the end of the month, said that while Carthage is in “great shape” for sewer capacity going into the upcoming fiscal year, it may need to “negotiate with the county” to increase its water capacity in the near-future. The town, he said, “will need to work with your new manager, whoever that is, to determine the best way to pay for that.”
Robinson was first hired in July 2013 to serve as interim manager following the retirement of his predecessor Carol Sparks. Four months later, he accepted an offer to manage the town on a permanent basis.
The search for his replacement has been led by the Triangle J Council of Governments, a regional planning organization that provides services to Carthage and 45 other local governments across a seven-county area. The commissioners deliberated behind closed doors for an hour during Monday’s meeting to consider the candidates who have applied to succeed Robinson as manager, but no action was taken.
(1) comment
Great that a bureaucrat even thinks about the devastation his profession has caused people in the private sector. Why are tax dollars being used to renovate a factory that hasn’t produced buggies in over a century? If citizens see that as a value why not sell it to investors and let them make the improvements on their dime? Why spend money on sidewalks no one uses? Why not sell the cemetery and have a private company run it? Privatize everything, starting with government schools, trash collection, even police and fire protection. See Sandy Springs, GA for a town that does that well.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.