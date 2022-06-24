The Carthage Board of Commissioners denied a pair of zoning requests for separate subdivision projects on Monday, finding that both developments were inconsistent with the town’s land-use plan.
The first request was submitted by developer David Chapman, who had hoped to create a subdivision called Riley’s Ridge behind the Bojangle’s restaurant on Glendon-Carthage Road. Chapman wanted the property to be rezoned to allow for the construction of more than 30 single-family homes on 20,000 square-foot lots.
Following a public hearing, the commissioners voted 4-1 to reject the zoning request, with Commissioner John McDonald voting in favor.
Commissioner Dan Bonillo, who proposed turning down the project, said he felt it would be inappropriate to place a residential development in an area better-suited for industrial uses.
“We have a lot of growth coming in right now, and we don’t have many locations that are well-suited for commercial-industrial use besides that,” he said. “I feel that approving this right now would negate our future plans for this being a commercial area.”
Later on Monday, the commissioners considered a zoning request from developer Richard Larson, who had hoped to create a subdivision called Tyson’s Trail on McNeill Street. While a subdivision had already been approved for the area under the working title Pine Tree Estates in 2019, Larson wanted that approval to be amended to allow for the construction of 76 homes instead of the 47 that had been originally proposed for the site.
After a public hearing, the commissioners unanimously voted to deny the request. They were generally opposed to adding more lots to the property.
“Increasing density is not a good way forward,” Commissioner Anton Sadovnikov said. “It’s not compatible with our long-term plans for development for the town.”
In rejecting the two requests, the commissioners broke away from the town’s planning board, which had recommended that both projects be approved.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
