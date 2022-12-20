The Carthage Board of Commissioners on Monday recognized 24 individuals for providing hot meals and other assistance to residents who lost power following the Dec. 3 attacks on Moore County’s electric infrastructure.
Mayor Jimmy Chalflinch presented the honorees — a group that included a church, local businesses and a contingent of student athletes from Union Pines High School — with certificates of appreciation at the start of the board’s regular meeting. Seeing the outpouring of support for people affected by the blackout, he said, “really touched my heart.”
Limitless Meal Supply and Squared Away Home Inspections, two businesses based in Carthage, were both recognized by the board. So was the congregation of First Baptist Church in Robbins, one of the few places in the county that still had power after two Duke Energy substations were sabotaged by gunfire.
The rest of the certificates went to members of the wrestling and women’s lacrosse teams at Union Pines. Commissioner Dan Bonillo praised the students for distributing hundreds of meals to citizens during the crisis.
“They have shown that assisting the community and continuing to perform goes past the field,” Bonillo said.
Sheetz, Brewery Move Forward
Later on Monday, the board cleared the way for two hotly anticipated business developments.
The commissioners reviewed — and expressed no issue with — the site plans for a proposed Sheetz store across from Bojangles on Glendon Carthage Road. The Pennsylvania-based chain is known for its large menu of “made-to-order” sandwiches and other food offerings.
The planned 6,139-square-foot store in Carthage will include a drive-thru window, outdoor seating and at least eight fuel pumps, according to illustrations submitted to the board. Like all other Sheetz locations, it will be open 24/7.
Founded in 1952, Sheetz operates more than 600 stores across six states, with about 17 percent of those stores in North Carolina. The Carthage location will be the company’s first store in Moore County.
“We continue to grow and we think that this is a good place to be,” Brian Downs, a project manager for Sheetz, told the commissioners, adding that an additional location has been proposed for Southern Pines.
Downs said construction of the Carthage store could begin as early as March.
After a public hearing on Monday, the commissioners approved a conditional zoning request to allow the “manufacturing and distribution of alcohol” inside a 170-year-old structure on Ray Street. Southern Pines Brewing plans to open a new location in the building, which once served as an administrative office for the Tyson and Jones Buggy Factory.
Micah Niebauer, owner of Southern Pines Brewing, wants to renovate the facility to add a basement brewery, kitchen and multiple bars. He is expected to officially take control of the property before the end of the year, according to town manager Emily Yopp.
New Rules for Open Burning
Monday’s meeting also saw the adoption of an ordinance meant to prevent builders from burning piles of debris near residential neighborhoods.
The ordinance “stemmed from the most recent burning of forest debris” in the Southbury subdivision off Savannah Garden Drive near U.S. 501, according to Yopp. The burning, she said, “affected a lot of surrounding residents and caused a lot of nuisance and smoke” that made it so “people couldn’t enjoy the outside.”
Brady Herman, attorney for the town, researched regulations in other municipalities and found an ordinance adopted earlier this year by aldermen in Waynesville, which he said “had a similar issue with open burning” at a subdivision construction site.
The Waynesville ordinance generally prohibits developers from burning debris cleared from land except on rural tracts where it would be “impractical for the debris to be hauled from the site.” In those cases, the developer must obtain a permit from the fire marshal.
“I think this type of ordinance would be a good option to consider to help address the current situation while also giving the town some coverage that they are not preempted from making stricter regulations,” Herman previously told the commissioners.
Businesses that violate the new ordinance will face an initial fine of $500, with each subsequent violation costing $1,000. Herman said the ordinance does not apply to outdoor fire pits.
In other business on Monday, the commissioners:
• Approved a conditional zoning request allowing a historic home on McReynolds Street to be used as a business office and gathering space for small community functions and meetings;
• Denied a request from an applicant who sought permission to open a “high-end, temperature-controlled vehicle storage” facility at a property in the 3800 block of U.S. 15-501;
• Approved a proposal to expand Town Hall with funding from the state.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
