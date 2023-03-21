Carthage is hoping to continue with a planned sewer expansion project through a combination of loans and grant funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The first phase of that project, the installation of 36,000 feet of 16-inch sewer line extending from McCaskill Road past the Traffic Circle on U.S. 15-501, is nearly complete. That pipe ties the Little River area to the county’s wastewater treatment plant in Addor.
Town Manager Emily Yopp said that the USDA funded about 70 percent of that project. Carthage’s Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a closeout of $3.4 million in revenue bonds used to pay the balance.
Revenue associated with the increased sewer capacity will go toward repaying the USDA for that portion of the funding over the next 40 years.
A portion of that money through the USDA’s Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program was earmarked for improvements to the McCaskill, Cox and N.C. 22 pump stations.
The town is in the process of applying for a similar funding package to tie Carthage itself to the new system along 15-501 and through it to the county wastewater treatment plant.
“We’re seeking to get a combination of grant and loan for roughly $12 million for a sewer project that will close the gap between the town proper and the improvements that are currently ongoing in Phase One,” Mark Lacy, a project manager with LKC Engineering, told the commissioners on Monday.
“It’ll upgrade capacity for everything, really the eastern end of town that goes to the Highway 22 pump station.”
Yopp said that the expansion is necessary for Carthage to support the demand it’s facing for development. The town is hoping that the federal government will again take on most of the costs of the project’s second phase, but the exact terms will be finalized in the coming months.
“If we do not increase our sewer capacity we will essentially go into an involuntary moratorium,” she said.
“We are at capacity for sewer, so any new housing developments, any new commercial opportunities, any potential for light industrial areas, all of that will essentially end if we don’t expand our infrastructure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.