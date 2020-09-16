The Carthage Police Department is transitioning to a new cloud-based computer platform, making it the first law enforcement agency in Moore County to cut ties with local vendor Southern Software.
Addressing town commissioners on Aug. 17, Police Chief Bart Davis said the new platform is “leaps and bounds beyond” the server-based software the agency has used since the early 2000s. “We’d be paying the same amount of money for the technology and it reduces our hardware dependencies,” he said.
According to Davis, the department had repeatedly asked Southern Software for upgrades that never came. One promised feature, he said, would have allowed local officers to view the location of vehicles from other law enforcement agencies on a digital map.
“When it was sold to us from Southern Software, we were told that we’d be able to see everybody,” Davis said. “The advantage there is if someone gets into a situation, regardless of if they’re with the Carthage PD or the Sheriff’s Office or another agency, we can respond quickly because we know exactly where they are.”
But Davis said the feature didn’t work for the department. The map, he said, would occasionally show local officers in places they had left hours earlier.
“We’ve never been able to see everybody like they promised us we’d be able to see everybody,” he said. “It’s just been things like that along the way: a lot of promises made that never happened.”
Jennifer Meggs, CEO of Southern Software, contends that the police department never brought these concerns to the company’s attention.
“We have not been contacted about anything they needed that they did not have,” Meggs said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “We’ve got records on file showing that we have not received any (requests). They’ve got everything that everyone else in the county has, and those agencies have not had any trouble.”
Meggs noted that Southern Software does not control which law enforcement agencies’ vehicles are visible to the police department. The location data, she said, is only shared by agencies that elect to share it.
“The other agencies have to be willing to allow another agency to see where their people are located,” Meggs said. “Our customers own their own software and they control it with their setting permissions. It’s not something we have any control over at all.”
Founded in 1988 by former County Commissioner Nick Picerno, Southern Software has for decades been the exclusive vendor for local law enforcement agencies. Many of the company’s employees previously worked in public safety.
The Carthage Police Department is moving to a platform developed by SOMA Global of Florida. Davis told town leaders that the new system is “leaps and bounds beyond” the server-based software the agency has used since the early 2000s.
“Server-based software is just not going to do it for us anymore,” he said. “That’s old technology, and Southern Software is not anywhere near moving toward a cloud-based solution.”
But Southern Software offers cloud-based services, according to Meggs. She argued that switching vendors will limit the police department’s ability to collaborate with other agencies.
“They’ve put themselves on an island so they can’t even share data with the rest of the county,” Meggs said.
Buck Mims, a Carthage auxiliary officer who runs the National Public Safety Group in Aberdeen, assured the commissioners that SOMA will provide the department with “leading-edge technology.”
“I have great respect for the people of Southern Software, but their technology is just older,” Mims said. “It’s not personal. It’s about having better public safety, and people forget that a lot of times.”
Meggs disputed Buck’s assertion. She suggested there were other factors at play, but declined to elaborate.
“We have our own opinion as to what’s really going on there behind the scenes,” she said. “It’s not surface-level, is all I’ll say.”
