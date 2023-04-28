The Carthage Board of Commissioners recently approved a zoning request that will increase the size of a proposed apartment complex near the intersection of N.C. 22 and McCaskill Road.
Known as Magnolia Hills, the planned development is a joint venture involving the Greensboro-based companies Simpson Commercial Real Estate and Brown Investment Properties. When it was first pitched to the commissioners in 2020, Magnolia Hills was expected to offer a mix of 216 apartments spread across nine buildings on a 20-acre parcel of the property, which was then owned by local developer Jim O’Malley.
Simpson and Brown acquired the site last December. The following month, the companies submitted a zoning request to expand the project’s footprint by 2.5 acres.
The added space, approved by the commissioners on April 17, will be used to build an additional apartment building. The 42-foot-tall building will contain 24 units, bringing the total number of proposed apartments at Magnolia Hills to 240.
Forty parking spaces will be added to the property to accommodate the extra tenants. Preliminary plats shared with the commissioners show that Magnolia Hills will have a total of 514 parking spaces.
The complex is expected to feature a clubhouse, swimming pool, pickleball courts and two dog parks, among other amenities. Carthage Self Storage plans to build a climate-controlled self-storage facility on a 13.2 acre parcel of the property adjacent to the apartment buildings.
It is not yet clear when the project will be completed. In a phone interview on Friday, Emily Yopp, manager of Carthage, said the developers are currently “working and talking with different banks on financing.”
When it does open, Magnolia Hills will be by far the largest apartment complex in town, according to Yopp. She attributed the growing demand for apartments in Carthage to the “increasing costs of single-family, detached homes.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
