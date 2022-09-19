Little River Proposal

A map of the proposed Little River development project shown at the Carthage Board of Commissioners meeting Sept. 19, 2022. Commissioners approved an update that reduces land for "medical village" and eliminates the "tennis/sports" use. That property will become residential.

Ambitious plans to turn the former Little River golf course and resort into a vibrant mixed-use development that could double the population of Carthage will include more acreage for housing and less for medical offices.

The Carthage Town Board of Commissioners Monday evening unanimously approved a revised proposal by Little River Development Partners that increases the land for townhomes and “cottages” but keeps the overall number of homes unchanged at 1,254.

Sign at Little River Golf and Resort in Carthage.

Sign at Little River Golf and Resort in Carthage.
Little River Golf & Resort 01.jpg

In this file photo, the clubhouse and event center at Little River Golf & Resort in Carthage. 
Carter

Lane Carter
Tom Robinson Honored

Carthage Mayor Jimmy Chalflinch, left, hands a plaque to former Town Manager Tom Robinson, honoring him for his nine years of service to the town.

