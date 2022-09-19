Ambitious plans to turn the former Little River golf course and resort into a vibrant mixed-use development that could double the population of Carthage will include more acreage for housing and less for medical offices.
The Carthage Town Board of Commissioners Monday evening unanimously approved a revised proposal by Little River Development Partners that increases the land for townhomes and “cottages” but keeps the overall number of homes unchanged at 1,254.
Jim Huffstetler, representing the development company, told town officials that extensive wetlands on the property forced the company to reconfigure its space allocation. Instead, the development’s overall plan calls for enlarging the “residential resort” component from 35 to 85 acres. Land that largely fronts U.S. 15-501 and had been designated for “medical village” was reduced from 32 acres down to 9.5. About 27 acres designated for “tennis and sports complex” were eliminated and converted to housing.
Huffstetler told commissioners the tightly built neighborhoods will be composed of rentals. Townhome rents would average between $1,600 and $1,800 a month, while standalone cottages would rent for around $2,000 to $3,000.
The neighborhoods would be unlike anything Carthage has now. Homes would be built close together on smaller lots, and garages would be on the back side, accessible via alleys.
Town Planning Director Kathy Liles said that architectural style allows you “to have a more attractive streetscape.”
“It prevents garages from taking over the front of the house,” she said. The homes also would be closer to the streets, giving the neighborhoods a more intimate and walkable setting.
Commissioners generally favored the design changes and saw the need for more housing, but the density was a little off-putting. As Commissioner Dan Bonillo said, “I’m just not a fan of having this many.”
The development, when built out, could be home to more than 2,500 people. If that comes to pass, it would double the current town’s population. That kind of growth would be certain to tax the town’s services, so developers have plans to offer land for a fire and police substation nearby.
But former Town Manager Tom Robinson, who is continuing to serve as a consultant to the town, said a separate water tank could also be needed for the community, and that could cost the town more than $2 million.
Developers are still hoping to begin construction later this fall, though that time could slip into spring. Huffstetler said it could take about two years to build out this projected phase.
Other phases of the development, as outlined in a master plan, include some type of golf course — its scope and size is undefined — a driving range, walking trails, retail and offices.
Town officials had been excited about the large swath of land set aside for “medical village,” and Huffstetler said the new size of 9.5 acres is still sufficient to host a number of medical offices. Developers say they’ve been talking to FirstHealth of the Carolinas about freestanding offices there for services ranging from pediatrics to diabetes care. In addition, Pinehurst Medical Clinic and Pinehurst Surgical Clinic have undertaken aggressive expansion of services in Moore and Lee counties in recent months. A bigger presence in Carthage for either or both of them is also not ruled out.
Little River has been an ongoing dilemma for the town for years. What was originally a horse training ground eventually developed into a golf course with an event center and several short-term rental condos.
But the golf course eventually closed as the property struggled to attract business. A number of developers over the past several years have put forward aggressive development plans that never came to pass.
In other business Monday night, the Carthage Board of Commissioners also:
- Rejected a request to sell a piece of town-owned land on U.S. 15-501 beside Karefree Farms. Town officials said they were approached by an individual wanting to buy the parcel to build a storage facility. Commissioners chose to hold on to the land.
- Renamed a new road being created between Dowd Street and S. McNeill Street as “Sheriff Carter Way” after the late Moore County Sheriff Lane Carter. Current Sheriff Ronnie Fields asked commissioners for the naming as a way to honor Carter, who spent more than 35 years in law enforcement locally.
- Welcomed Kim Gibson as the town’s new clerk and human resources officer. Gibson had worked for the town for the past two years as its customer service specialist before getting promoted. Town Manager Emily Yopp said having an HR coordinator will be important to the town as it hires more staff to deal with the growing need for services.
- Honored former Town Manager Tom Robinson, who retired recently as town manager. Robinson spent nearly nine years with the town. Mayor Jimmy Chalflinch presented Robinson with a plaque carved out of a locally hewn pine tree. “It has truly been an honor,” Robinson told commissioners. “If y’all need me, you got me on retainer.”
- Heard from Tommy Phillips, representing the Carthage Century Committee, that the town was the recent recipient of a $25,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation. The money will be used to help support small businesses in town, Phillips said. Criteria will be set up to have businesses apply for a piece of the grant. Awards between $500 and $2,500 will be available. Businesses should be able to apply within the next month, with awards going out in mid January.
- Ended COVID leave and return-to-work policies for employees. During the pandemic, the town provided 80 hours of leave for workers dealing with COVID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.