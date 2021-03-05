The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina confirmed to TV stations in the area that a Carthage man was the victim of a shooting in Hartsville, South Carolina last Saturday.
Christopher Benton McLeod, 29, of Carthage, was reportedly shot and later pronounced dead at a local hospital following a shooting that occurred in the area of the Hartsville Regional Airport on Saturday night. Local station WPDE reports that there are three suspects that are being sought in connection to the deadly shooting.
According to the police report, Christopher McLeod and his father Joseph McLeod flew to Hartsville to sell hemp and flowers.
Reports by WBTW in Florence, South Carolina said the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office reported to the scene a little after 7 p.m. on Saturday night. The report said that two people were huddled over Christopher McLeod, and CPR was administered until the victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The police report said that prior to meeting with the potential buyers, who are believed to be the suspects in the shooting, that Joseph told Christopher that he had a bad feeling about the transaction and wanted to leave.
Christopher met with the suspects and Joseph said he heard gunshots and his son yell.
Joseph McLeod was arrested at the scene after a concealed weapon was found on his person. McLeod did not have a concealed weapons permit in North Carolina or South Carolina. He was charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon, attempt and conspiracy provision drug law and for manufacturing or possessing another scheduled substance. He was jailed in South Carolina under a $15,000 bond, and since has been released.
The State Law Enforcement Division, Darlington County Coroner's Office and the Darlington County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident at this time.
Messages from The Pilot to receive information on the incident from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office were not returned.
