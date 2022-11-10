A Carthage man will spend 25 to 30 years behind bars after being convicted Wednesday of multiple sex crimes involving a child.
Jeremy Scott Sheffield, 45, pleaded guilty in Moore County Superior Court to three counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult, five counts of statutory rape and nine counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, among other offenses.
Sheffield was arrested in September 2021 following an investigation by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, which had received “a report of a sexual assault on a child” in the Robbins area, according to a news release issued by the agency at the time.
As part of his sentence, Sheffield will be monitored for a decade following his release from prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for life.
His conviction was announced Thursday by District Attorney Michael Hardin, who praised the sheriff’s office for its “thorough investigation” in the case. Hardin, who worked as a child-sex-offense prosecutor for nearly 19 years, said one of his priorities as district attorney is “making sure that serious cases like this get treated seriously.”
“This guy did some very bad things to kids, and I’m pleased that my staff is handling these cases appropriately and that this guy will go to prison for a lengthy period of time,” he said in a phone interview.
Another individual, Kelly Jean Steele of Robbins, was also arrested in connection with the investigation. She pleaded guilty earlier this year to two counts of felony child abuse, according to Hardin.
