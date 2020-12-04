A Carthage man was arrested Thursday and is facing seven sex offense charges, the Moore County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday.
Ryan Thomas Smith, 27, was placed under a $500,000 bond.
He is charged with two counts of felony statutory rape of a child, four counts of felony statutory sexual offense with a child and one count of indecent liberties with a child.
The release from the Sheriff's Office said that it was made aware of the situation last week by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An investigation was initiated into a minor disseminating photographs of a sexual nature, and it was determined that the minor was also involved in a sexual relationship with an adult male, the release said.
Smith's next appearance in Moore County District Court is Dec. 16.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.