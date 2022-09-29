Carthage is looking at two nearby county seats for ideas to revitalize its downtown.
Emily Yopp, manager of Carthage, and Jamie Sandoval, a management analyst for the town, recently visited similarly sized downtowns in Sanford and Raeford for inspiration. Those municipalities serve as the seats of government for Lee and Hoke counties, respectively.
“We're trying to look at ways we can revitalize downtown Carthage but pull different ideas from these different county seats who have to kind of share their space with county services as well so that we can maybe come up with a plan that will work for Carthage,” Yopp said. “The Board of Commissioners wants to start moving toward downtown revitalization, getting things looking good again.”
The commissioners’ desire to breathe new life into downtown Carthage has only intensified with construction of the county’s $53.1 million courts facility, which will take at least two years to complete. Yopp said the downtown centerpiece “is going to change the face of Carthage forever.”
A key takeaway from Yopp’s tour of the other towns, she said, was that “there is no necessarily one right way to set up downtown revitalization.”
“Almost every town is unique, and you sort of have to develop a process and a program and a plan to suit your specific downtown,” she said. “So Carthage, really it's nothing like Sanford. It's closer to Raeford as far as size and things like that. But Carthage has lost a lot of its historic buildings, whereas both Raeford and Sanford still have a very large inventory of those to pull from.”
One of the few remaining structures from the town’s distant past is a 170-year-old building once used by the Tyson and Jones Buggy Factory to manufacture horse-drawn carriages. Southern Pines Brewing plans to open a new location in the building, which will be renovated to house a basement brewery, open kitchen and multiple bars.
Despite the relative lack of historic facilities, Yopp said downtown Carthage still offers “opportunity for people to be able to move around the (traffic) circle and shop at those shops.”
“We've got a lot of new businesses moving in, especially to the Tyson Sinclair mansion right there because it's got so many different rooms,” she said, referring to the McReynolds Street building built by the Tyson family in 1905. “So they're pulling in a lot of smaller businesses and it's really increasing capacity down there.”
Carthage is set to experience exponential growth over the next few years, owing in large part to a proposed residential development at Little River resort. The project would add 1,254 homes to the town, which had an estimated population of 2,518 in the 2020 census.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.