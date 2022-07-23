Multiple fire crews responded to a blaze that caused heavy damage to a Carthage home on Saturday afternoon.
The fire was reported about 2:40 p.m. at a two-story residence in the 400 block of Rockingham Street near Carthage Elementary School. Harry Hoyt, who has lived at the brick home since 2015, said he was shopping for groceries when the fire broke out.
Hoyt said his father-in-law, brother-in-law and three children were inside but managed to escape without injury. Two of the family’s four cats also made it out safely, with firefighters still working to locate the other two animals as of 3:40 p.m.
The 75-year-old house, however, was a complete loss.
While the official cause of the fire has yet to be determined, it was suggested to Hoyt that the blaze might have spread from a lit cigarette.
“The firemen told me it looked like a cigarette started it on the back deck,” he said. “I wouldn’t be surprised. Look how dry and hot it is.”
Members of the Carthage, Whispering Pines, Southern Pines, Eastwood and Cypress Pointe fire departments were all summoned to the scene. Paramedics with Moore County EMS were also on hand as a precaution for the firefighters, who reported to a triage area to hydrate and have their vitals checked throughout the ordeal.
