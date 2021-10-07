A $3.4 million bond approved Tuesday by the N.C. Local Government Commission will allow Carthage to more than double its sewer system capacity by 2023.
The money will be used to install 36,000 feet of 16-inch sewer line extending from McCaskill Road past the Traffic Circle on U.S. 15-501. The pipe will supplement the town’s current 8-inch line while tying to the county’s wastewater treatment plant.
Tom Robinson, manager of Carthage, said the town also plans to upgrade and replace its own sewer pump stations. The town’s daily sewer capacity is expected to increase from about 300,000 gallons to 700,000 gallons following the first phase of construction, according to Robinson.
Members of the Carthage Board of Commissioners are expected to adopt a supplemental bond order during a special meeting on Monday, after which the town can award a contract for the work.
“We’re looking forward to finally having this project underway,” said Robinson, adding that the project has been nearly three years in the making. “This is huge for us, and we’re able to do it without increasing utility rates.”
Robinson said the town would be unable to support a number of planned residential and commercial developments without the expanded sewer capacity. One of those projects is Little River, a 585-acre resort that was purchased in March by Apex businessman Blaine East and his associates.
East’s ambitious plan for the resort includes a medical complex, shopping plaza, winery and celebrity chef-affiliated restaurant. His company has also contracted with Meritage Homes, an Arizona-based construction company, to build a number of single-family homes on the property. Marketing for those homes has begun.
