Whatever the outcome, the results of the municipal election will dramatically alter the composition of the Carthage Board of Commissioners.
Six candidates are vying for three seats on the board. There are no incumbents on the ballot, with commissioners Milton Dowdy, Christopher Nance and Dustin Smith all deciding not to seek re-election.
This means that three newly elected commissioners will make up the majority of the board. Their decisions will help shape the future of the county seat, which is expected to see unprecedented growth over the next few years.
Following is a brief look at the candidates and what they consider to be the biggest issues facing Carthage. The candidates’ comments have been edited for clarity.
Patricia "Patty" Kempton is a public health nurse who moved to Carthage with her husband in 2007. She previously served on the town’s land-use steering committee, a group that seeks to guide local growth.
“My experience on the committee suggested that Carthage is going to face some challenges, particularly in the next four years,” Kempton said, adding that the town’s population is expected to double following the completion of an ambitious mixed-use development at Little River. “Handling that growth is going to require some thoughtful management, and I hope to help do that.”
Kempton received her master’s degree in public health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Virginia, and a bachelor’s degree in political science and philosophy from Randolph-Macon College in Virginia.
This is Kempton’s first time running for public office. She believes the biggest issues facing Carthage are “part-and-parcel with our development and growth,” which she worries will strain the town’s dated infrastructure.
Kevin Lewis has lived in Carthage since 2012. He is a journalist and an adjunct film instructor at Sandhills Community College.
If elected, Lewis said he would work to make downtown Carthage more inviting for “good, commercial businesses.”
“I want Carthage to be like Broad Street in Southern Pines,” he said. “Broad Street was dying 30 years ago and we didn’t think it would ever come back, but look at it now. They have innovative businesses and good restaurants, and that’s what I want.”
Lewis said he also wants to see sidewalks installed on local roads and would work to improve the town’s relationship with the Moore County Board of Commissioners, which has “opened its purse strings to make Carthage a county seat that we’ll be proud of.”
Lewis ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Carthage Board of Commissioners in 2013. He lost a bid for mayor in 2019.
John McDonald is a Carthage native and a retired highway-construction engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation. He was elected to serve as supervisor of the county’s Soil and Water Conservation District in 2010, but decided not to seek a second term.
After learning about the three vacant seats in Carthage, McDonald decided that joining the board would be a “good opportunity to get back involved with the elected government process.”
A graduate of N.C. State University, McDonald was a member of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers before he went to work for DOT. Like Kempton, he is concerned about the town’s infrastructure.
“A top priority is making sure infrastructure is available for possible development,” he said. “We’ve also got to make sure that development is being done in a way that is conducive to the development of the town and in line with the way that the town has been developed so far.”
Anton Sadovnikov was born in Moscow. His family relocated to Boston when he was 10.
After receiving his bachelor’s degree in corporate financing and accounting from Bentley University, he worked in financial services for the healthcare industry. Sadovnikov later decided that he wanted to “give back to the country that provided my family and I with so many opportunities” and enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he continues to serve as a Green Beret.
Sadovnikov, who moved to Carthage about a decade ago, volunteers with the Carthage Fire and Rescue Department and is a member of both the town’s land-use steering committee and its planning and zoning board, as well as the Carthage Elementary School Replacement Committee.
“I’ve been involved in a lot of town issues over the years,” he said. “I decided to run because I feel I have the experience and insights to help the town manage this very large spurt of growth that we’re going to undergo in the next few years.”
He ranked “precipitous population growth” and the “pressure on existing infrastructure” among the major issues facing the town.
Brent Tanner is a local attorney hailing from Autryville, which is home to fewer than 200 people.
“I grew up poor, for what it’s worth, so I understand what it’s like to pull yourself up by your bootstraps,” he said. “It builds character and it makes you humble, which is a trait that a lot of people don’t have nowadays, unfortunately.”
Seeking a “slower pace of life,” Tanner and his family moved from Wake County to Carthage in March.
Tanner said he decided to run for commissioner because he wants to see more “development and growth within the confines of downtown Carthage.”
“There’s a lot of vacant storefronts that are ripe for different businesses,” he said. “And there are different types of nuanced businesses that want to come here, but I feel like they’re not really being enticed.”
Tanner says the council can address growth so that “every decision is calculated and meticulous, and I think that the experience I have with my legal background is something I would be able to offer as a member of the board.”
George Wilson is an Air Force veteran and a retired educator. A native of Carthage, he served on the board of commissioners for four years before giving up his seat to run for mayor in 2019.
He was narrowly defeated in the mayoral contest by Jimmy Chalfinch, who won by six votes. Wilson has since begun preaching, leading worship services at John Hall Presbyterian Church in Carthage.
“I just want to make a difference, and I think I was doing a pretty good job up until I left,” he said. “I decided to run because I want to continue on with what I was doing.”
The biggest issues affecting the town, he said, are “our growth, our infrastructure and our money.”
“We don’t want to become so reliant on grants and loans that we end up doing damage to the town,” he said.
Early voting is underway until Oct. 30 at the Moore County Agriculture Center. Ballots can be cast from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Polls will be open in Carthage from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, which is Nov. 2. Residents who wait until Election Day to vote must go to their assigned polling place.
