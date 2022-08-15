The Carthage Board of Commissioners on Monday voted to deny a developer’s request to build a 78-lot subdivision near McNeill and Rockingham streets.
Kirby Holding Group LLC had sought a conditional zoning change for the 32-acre property, which is already zoned for 60 single-family lots. The commissioners’ decision came after a public hearing during which multiple residents voiced their opposition to the request, which would have allowed 18 additional lots to create a more densely packed development than what was originally envisioned for the site.
The speakers expressed concerns about increased traffic, strain on existing infrastructure and the effect on local wildlife, among other issues.
Kirby Holding Group had proposed incentives — including money for improvements to Nancy Kiser Park — to make the request more appealing to the town, but the commissioners ultimately sided with the residents who spoke. The board unanimously voted to deny the request, finding it “not reasonable and in the public interest and consistent” with the town’s Land Use Plan.
“We have overwhelmingly heard from the people who actually live here, and for me that’s pretty compelling,” Commissioner Brent Tanner said.
Mayor Jimmy Chalflinch noted that the commissioners’ decision does not prevent the subdivision, tentatively known as McNeill Ridge, from being developed at the originally approved capacity of 60 lots.
“That’s already been approved,” he said. “That was approved before I got here or any of (the other board members) got here. That was approved a long time ago, so you all have got to understand that those houses are coming.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
