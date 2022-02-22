The Carthage Board of Commissioners on Monday adopted a resolution declaring March 12 to be Girl Scout Day in the town.
Dolores Bonillo, a local troop leader, said the date coincides with the 110th anniversary of the founding of Girl Scouts of the USA. Carthage is home to 61 scouts, according to the resolution.
“Especially in the time of COVID-19, Girl Scouts plays an indispensable role in engaging girls in after school and out-of-school programming and experiences that expand their world and allow them to tap into their inner innovator, change-maker and leader,” said Mayor Jimmy Chalfinch, reading from the resolution.
“At a time when civics education is missing from many schools, Girl Scouts engages girls of all grade levels in civics programming that deepens their understanding of democracy and government, prepares them for a lifetime of civic engagement and motivates them to take action on issues that are important to them.”
The resolution can be read below.
Resolution Honoring Girl Scouts by Jaymie Baxley on Scribd
