No Weapons
Photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

A proposed amendment to Carthage’s code of ordinances would prohibit people from bringing firearms and other weapons into town buildings.

Under the current ordinance, town manager Tom Robinson can post signs stating that concealed handguns are not allowed on the premises. In a memo shared with the Carthage Board of Commissioners ahead of Monday’s board meeting, Robinson wrote that the town’s attorney had suggested “strengthening the ordinance to ensure that no weapons of any sort are brought onto town property.”

“We do restrict concealed weapons, but we don’t have any provision in the town code that would prevent someone from strapping a pistol on their side and just walking in,” Robinson told the commissioners. “We didn’t think that was a beneficial thing to promote.”

The amendment presented to the commissioners makes an exception for police officers, firefighters and certain other town personnel, who would be “authorized to carry and use the tools needed to perform their job.”

Commissioner Christopher Nance objected to the amendment, feeling it encroached on residents’ Second Amendment rights.

“I feel like if a man develops the wickedness in his heart that he wants to go into a building and cause harm to the people in that building, he’s not going to care about the legality of it,” Nance said. “I feel like if we change this ordinance as proposed that we would not be adding to the safety of the people in the building, but we would be creating a point to penalize people for what I feel is their constitutional right.”

Commissioner Milton Dowdy Jr. expressed support for the amendment, saying he believes the board has an obligation to ensure the safety of town employees.

“When a person is coming to the town hall to conduct some business, he shouldn’t be expected to need his firearm to take care of that business,” Dowdy said. “I’m not against firearms, I own multiple guns. At the same time, I think everyone has a right to feel secure when they come to work and sit down at their desk.”

Addressing the commissioners, Robinson noted that conversations between residents and town employees sometimes have the “potential to go sideways.”

“In those situations, I would not want a person to have a weapon on their side,” he said. “I will tell you that I have had situations where I have been, quite frankly, scared.”

The commissioners ultimately decided to delay the matter until their next regular meeting in December, when the board is expected to vote on a revised version of the amendment. That version will “clarify that weapons are restricted in buildings only,” according to Robinson.

