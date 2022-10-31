TEASER Carthage, Town Flag
PHOTOGRAPH BY JAYMIE BAXLEY/THE PILOT

The Carthage Board of Commissioners is expected to move forward with a proposed ordinance that would prevent builders from burning piles of debris near residential neighborhoods.

Emily Yopp, manager of the town, said her office has received complaints in recent weeks about “excessive smoke” caused by the burning of trees and other debris at the construction site for the Southbury subdivision off Savannah Garden Drive near U.S. 501. Writing in a memo to the commissioners, she said the burn led to reports of “interiors of homes smelling of smoke, residents unable to enjoy their outdoor areas and general discomfort from inhalation of smoke created by the burning.”

