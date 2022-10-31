The Carthage Board of Commissioners is expected to move forward with a proposed ordinance that would prevent builders from burning piles of debris near residential neighborhoods.
Emily Yopp, manager of the town, said her office has received complaints in recent weeks about “excessive smoke” caused by the burning of trees and other debris at the construction site for the Southbury subdivision off Savannah Garden Drive near U.S. 501. Writing in a memo to the commissioners, she said the burn led to reports of “interiors of homes smelling of smoke, residents unable to enjoy their outdoor areas and general discomfort from inhalation of smoke created by the burning.”
She added that members of the town’s staff observed a “heavy haze of smoke blanketing the town at least once and could smell the smoke from various points in town on days when burning was taking place.”
“It did very much become a nuisance,” Yopp said in a presentation to the commissioners on Oct. 17. “And I think that as Carthage continues to grow and developments continue to be built within the town limits near existing residential areas, it could become a common complaint.”
The town’s current ordinances only prohibit the burning of garbage. Carthage, Yopp said, “doesn’t really have anything” in its code addressing the burning of trees, logs and other vegetation.
Brady Herman, attorney for the town, researched regulations in other municipalities and found an ordinance adopted earlier this year by aldermen in Waynesville, which he said “had a similar issue with open burning” at a subdivision construction site.
The Waynesville ordinance generally prohibits developers from burning debris cleared from land except on rural tracts where it would be “impractical for the debris to be hauled from the site.” In those cases, the developer must obtain a permit from the fire marshal.
“I think this type of ordinance would be a good option to consider to help address the current situation while also giving the town some coverage that they are not preempted from making stricter regulations,” Herman said.
The commissioners were generally in favor of implementing an ordinance like the one in Waynesville. Yopp said she would work with Brady to draft an ordinance with similar language to present to the board for approval during a future meeting.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
