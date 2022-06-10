A new mural in Carthage pays tribute to the local luminaries and landmarks that shaped the culture of the county seat.
Painted across the side of a brick building on North McNeill Street, the mural highlights the Fry and Prickett Funeral Home, the oldest continuously operated business in town. Its past owners — R.G. Fry Sr., R.G. Fry Jr. and Tommy Prickett — all appear in the painting.
Luke Marion, a furniture store owner who served as mayor of Carthage from 1963 to 1971, is also featured on the mural. So are Blanchie and Nathanial Carter, longtime educators with the Moore County school system, and the journalist Woodrow Wilhoit, who is shown standing in front of the erstwhile Moore County News.
Designed by artist Dan Dryer of the Moore County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the mural is sprinkled with codes that visitors can scan with their phones to watch videos about the faces and places painted on the building. The videos, which Dryer created with his brother Jordan, include interviews with several community leaders who knew the people depicted, most of whom are deceased.
One of the interviewees was Robert Nunnalley, the current director of Fry and Prickett Funeral Home. He also spoke during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the mural on Thursday.
Addressing an audience of about 50 people at the event, Nunnalley recalled meeting many of the individuals featured in the mural when he first moved to Carthage to work for Prickett in 1990.
“All of these people on the wall here played an important part in Carthage,” he said.
Nunnalley himself appears in the mural. He is depicted shaking hands with Prickett, who died in 2017.
“He was a true gentleman,” Nunnalley said of his long-time boss. “He treated me as well as he treated anyone else in the community. He was a mentor to me, and I learned more from him than he’ll ever know. I learned how to treat people because he knew how to treat people, and that was probably the best gift that he could have given to me.”
This is the second building bearing a tribute to Wilhoit, a Carthage native who covered the town for The Moore County News before joining The Pilot as a sports reporter. The football stadium at Union Pines High School is named after the life-long newspaperman, who died in 2001.
“Woodrow was the consummate community journalist who loved Carthage almost as much as he loved Union Pines High School,” said Pilot publisher David Woronoff, who was also interviewed in the videos accompanying the mural. “For The Pilot to have one of its journalists depicted in this mural demonstrates the impact community journalists can have on their hometowns.”
Four other murals have been painted on buildings in downtown Carthage since 2014, when the town commissioned a piece celebrating the history of the Tyson and Jones Buggy Factory. Subsequent murals have highlighted WWI aviator James R. McConnell, the agricultural industry and the two large water towers that for years overlooked the town.
The paintings make up the Carthage Mural Trail, which stretches from the intersection of South Ray and McReynolds streets to Marion Street. Tommy Phillips, member of the town’s Mural Committee, said the group plans to extend the trail in the coming years.
“We’re hopeful that as we get more and more murals, we’ll have more and more people participate,” he said.
