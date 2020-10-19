The 2019 Christmas parade in Carthage.

The 2019 Christmas parade in Carthage.

 Photograph by Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Citing an anticipated lack of participation and safety concerns stemming from the coronavirus, the Carthage Board of Commissioners voted to cancel this year’s Christmas parade.

Addressing the commissioners on Monday, town manager Tom Robinson pointed out that COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, appears to be “on the rebound” across the state. Over 550 new cases of the disease and 11 deaths had been reported in Moore County since the board’s last meeting on Sept. 21.

“I personally have concerns about putting members of our police department, public works and administrative staff out there,” he said. “You’re going to have some crowds of people; you just can’t avoid it. I think that we could be subjecting (town employees) to a higher risk than I would recommend.”

Dorothy Dutton, the town clerk, told commissioners that marching bands from both Union Pines High and New Century Middle schools are unlikely to be available for the parade. She said the Southern Pines Business Association, the organization that oversees the larger Christmas parade in that town, has received only two applications for this year’s event.

“Even if we have the parade, there still might not be a lot of participation,” Dutton said.

Had the board decided to proceed with the parade, Dutton said the town would be required by the Moore County Health Department to enforce social distancing guidelines and make hand sanitizer available along the parade route.

“There’s quite a bit we would have to do, and we would have to provide the health department with an action plan before we could do it,” she said.

Following a motion by Commissioner Christopher Nance, the board unanimously voted to cancel the parade.

“For the safety of the town, I think we should back out of it,” Commissioner Milton Dowdy said.

His statement was echoed by Mayor Jimmy Chalflinch, who added that he would “personally like to have (the parade).”

“I heard today that the governor, the way he’s talking about these numbers going up, he might go back to Phase 2,” Chalflinch said, referring to the state’s three-stage plan to slowly ease coronavirus restrictions. “Personally, I don’t think the safety of the children and the people of Carthage (is worth risking). There’s always next year.”

Also on Monday, the commissioners recognized students from the Pickney Academy for their involvement with a local Habitat for Humanity project. Chalflinch presented the students with framed certificates of achievement for their work.

Carthage Mayor Jimmy Chalflinch presents Jayden Cotten, a student at the Pickney Academy, with a framed certificate

Carthage Mayor Jimmy Chalflinch presents Jayden Cotten, a student at the Pickney Academy, with a framed certificate for his work on a local Habitat for Humanity Project.
Students from Pickney Academy were recognized by the Carthage Board of Commissioners

Students from Pickney Academy were recognized by the Carthage Board of Commissioners on Oct. 19, 2020.

Additional coverage of Monday's meeting will appear later on ThePilot.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days