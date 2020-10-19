Citing an anticipated lack of participation and safety concerns stemming from the coronavirus, the Carthage Board of Commissioners voted to cancel this year’s Christmas parade.
Addressing the commissioners on Monday, town manager Tom Robinson pointed out that COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, appears to be “on the rebound” across the state. Over 550 new cases of the disease and 11 deaths had been reported in Moore County since the board’s last meeting on Sept. 21.
“I personally have concerns about putting members of our police department, public works and administrative staff out there,” he said. “You’re going to have some crowds of people; you just can’t avoid it. I think that we could be subjecting (town employees) to a higher risk than I would recommend.”
Dorothy Dutton, the town clerk, told commissioners that marching bands from both Union Pines High and New Century Middle schools are unlikely to be available for the parade. She said the Southern Pines Business Association, the organization that oversees the larger Christmas parade in that town, has received only two applications for this year’s event.
“Even if we have the parade, there still might not be a lot of participation,” Dutton said.
Had the board decided to proceed with the parade, Dutton said the town would be required by the Moore County Health Department to enforce social distancing guidelines and make hand sanitizer available along the parade route.
“There’s quite a bit we would have to do, and we would have to provide the health department with an action plan before we could do it,” she said.
Following a motion by Commissioner Christopher Nance, the board unanimously voted to cancel the parade.
“For the safety of the town, I think we should back out of it,” Commissioner Milton Dowdy said.
His statement was echoed by Mayor Jimmy Chalflinch, who added that he would “personally like to have (the parade).”
“I heard today that the governor, the way he’s talking about these numbers going up, he might go back to Phase 2,” Chalflinch said, referring to the state’s three-stage plan to slowly ease coronavirus restrictions. “Personally, I don’t think the safety of the children and the people of Carthage (is worth risking). There’s always next year.”
Also on Monday, the commissioners recognized students from the Pickney Academy for their involvement with a local Habitat for Humanity project. Chalflinch presented the students with framed certificates of achievement for their work.
Additional coverage of Monday's meeting will appear later on ThePilot.com
