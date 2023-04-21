A newly approved policy in Carthage aims to crack down on the unchecked spread of temporary political signs during election seasons.
On Monday, the Carthage Board of Commissioners approved an amendment to its Unified Development Ordinance that revises the document’s previous regulations on signs in the county seat. Jamie Sandoval, development administrator for the town, told the commissioners that the existing ordinance, which based the appropriateness of signs largely on the size of the property or building where they were posted, was “outdated” and “very difficult for staff to administer.”
“Without proper measurements of building faces and square footage of those buildings, the burden of proof and responsibility is often left to staff to determine if a sign is allowed,” Sandoval wrote in a memo to the commissioners ahead of their meeting on Monday. “Town staff is looking to make the sign language more up-to-date by allowing the burden of proof to fall on property/business owners and to minimize confusion among businesses and staff for what is required per the UDO.”
But the most significant change to the ordinance is a new section dealing with political signs.
“The town of Carthage has not in the past had any real controlling language in the UDO about political signs,” said Emily Yopp, manager of the town, adding that the spread of signs “got kind of out of hand” during the last election.
Among other things, the new policy states that temporary political signs cannot:
• Obstruct or interfere with “safe sight distances” at traffic intersections.
• Be placed until 30 days before the beginning of an election’s early, “one-stop” voting period;
• Exceed 16 square feet in size or be taller than 6 feet.
In other sign-related business on Monday, the commissioners considered proposed designs for a new entrance sign that will greet visitors to the town on N.C. 24-27 and U.S. 15-501.
Buzz Bizzell of Bizzell Design Inc. has prepared four options, with the town’s appearance committee preferring a concept that incorporates the town’s familiar logo featuring the silhouette of a horse-drawn buggy into a “one-sided, asymmetric post sign” that “actually creates a balanced look to the traveler.”
The town is inviting residents to vote on their favorite of the four designs as part of a public survey. A link to the online version of the survey, which ends on May 3, was shared Wednesday on the town’s Facebook page. Printed copies of the survey are available at Town Hall.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
