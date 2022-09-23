The Carthage Board of Commissioners on Monday adopted a three-year plan to enhance services and steer development in the fast-growing town.
The strategic plan was created to provide “guidance for future plans and objectives” in Carthage through 2025. It includes six goals that were singled out as priorities by the commissioners during a special meeting in August.
“This is really the first time Carthage I think has really set goals,” Emily Yopp, manager of the town, said in a phone interview. “One of the main reasons that I suggested to the board that we do this session is because Carthage, even though we're growing and we're kind of coming on to the playing field here, we're still fairly understaffed for all the activity that's going on. And oftentimes, it can be difficult for our staff to know which direction to go and where to focus our energies.”
Some of the goals outlined in the plan include:
• Fostering a collaborative relationship between Moore County and Carthage, which is the county seat, that “benefits both county and town stakeholders;”
• Lobbying the N.C. Department of Transportation to build a bypass or special route for large trucks to reduce traffic in downtown Carthage;
• Placing “limitations on density and infrastructure growth” in response to the recent surge in local development;
• Conducting a review of the town’s ordinances “to ensure they are current and supportive of the Board of Commissioners’ strategic goals.”
Yopp said a goal calling for improvements to Nancy Kiser Park will be updated following feedback from the commissioners, who felt it should be expanded to include all of the town’s parks.
“When we wrote the goal we just had Nancy Kiser, but the board said, ‘We don't want to forget about all the other parks’ (in Carthage),” she said. “They just wanted to make sure that we were inclusive of all the parks, and then growing and making sure they're clean and nice and safe for the public.”
Revisions will also be made to a goal that, as originally written, directed the town’s staff to support veteran-owned businesses and “promote (the) manufacturing of goods, including agricultural goods.”
“It was all kind of wrapped up into one big goal and the board felt it wasn't very clear or streamlined, so they wanted us to go back and rework that goal,” Yopp said. “It may end up separating out to two different goals because they're almost kind of two separate things, but we're going to rework that and bring it back to them.”
While the plan was designed to be implemented over the next three years, Yopp said it “also is a living document” that can be adjusted as needed.
“It’s just going to really kind of help give us a path and a direction,” she said. “And with so much going on in Carthage, it's also a way for the commissioners to say, ‘This is what's important to us.’”
The plan was unanimously approved by the commissioners on Monday under the condition that the recommended changes be made to the text. Yopp said she will bring the updated document to the board in October for final approval.
