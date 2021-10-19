The Carthage Board of Commissioners on Monday adopted a resolution honoring one of the town’s “outstanding and lifelong citizens,” the late Max Muse.
Muse, 63, was a former county medical examiner and member of the Carthage Rescue Squad. He died on Sept. 30.
“The Town of Carthage Board of Commissioners wishes to express its sense of loss and sincere appreciation and gratitude for the years of dedicated public service rendered by Max H. Muse, the outstanding contributions he made to the community and the legacy he leaves us all,” the proclamation states.
Muse worked for 35 years as a nurse at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital and served as the county’s first registered nurse medical examiner from 2001 to 2016. He also spent 48 years with the Carthage Rescue Squad, advancing to the role of captain and helping “countless people in need,” according to his obituary.
The Moore County Board of Commissioners adopted its own resolution honoring Muse in 2017. During that meeting, Commissioner Catherine Graham said people like Muse make the county “a good place to live.”
“They are the glue that holds us together,” she said.
At the time of his death, Muse was vice chairman of the Moore County Board of Health. He was first appointed to the board in 2014 as a nursing representative.
The health board held a moment of silence in Muse’s memory during the group’s most recent meeting on Oct. 11. Tony Price, CEO of the Moore Free and Charitable Clinic, has been elected to carry out the remainder of Muse’s term as vice chairman.
Muse is survived by his wife Jeannie Stocks Muse and their daughter Emily Muse. He was buried earlier this month at Cross Hill Cemetery in Carthage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.