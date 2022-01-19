A resolution adopted nearly a year ago in support of re-building Carthage Elementary School was amended Tuesday to show that the Carthage Board of Commissioners is no longer opposed to seeing the campus moved to a different location.
Last February, the commissioners approved a resolution expressing their desire to see a “replacement elementary school built on the same site as the current school” on Rockingham Street. But the board decided to reconsider its position following a presentation in November by John Birath, director of operations for the Moore County school system.
Based on the district’s enrollment forecasts, a new elementary school would need space for 650 students — about 210 more than the current facility’s capacity. According to Birath, the “irregular shape” of the existing school site limits the potential for expansion.
The school, he said, was “built on a plateau” with a steep hillside, among other topographical challenges. Birath said a 650-student facility would need a minimum of about 16.5 acres of land, which is more than twice the size of the current site.
“After we heard this presentation from (Birath), it became obvious that maybe the best site was not the current site due to the size of the site, the topography and other features," Tom Robinson, manager of Carthage, told the commissioners on Tuesday.
The amended resolution, which was unanimously approved by the commissioners, states that the board will now “support the building of a new elementary school on the current site as well as support the building of a new school on a different site that is within the immediate Carthage area.” A copy of the resolution is expected to be presented to the Moore County Board of Education in February.
No official plans have been put forth to replace the 70-year-old elementary school. The project is expected to cost about $54 million and would take about four years to complete.
Over the past two years, new elementary schools have been built in Southern Pines, Aberdeen and Pinehurst. Construction of those schools was funded through a $103 million bond package approved by 80 percent of Moore County voters in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.