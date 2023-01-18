The Carthage Board of Commissioners on Tuesday recognized several town workers for hitting employment milestones and receiving promotions.
Mayor Jimmy Chalflinch kicked off the ceremony, which he called a celebration of the “people that work hard for the town,” by honoring Chief Brian Tyner of the Carthage Fire and Rescue Department. Tyner recently marked his 20th year with the municipality.
“I love this town,” Tyner said after being presented with a commemorative clock as a token of appreciation for his two decades of service. “I love coming to work every day.”
Other Carthage employees recognized with longevity awards on Tuesday included:
• Crystal Wilkes, a records specialist with the Carthage Police Department who has worked for the town for 15 years:
• Capt. Heath McKenzie, assistant chief of the Police Department, who has worked for the town for 10 years;
• Kesha Matthews, finance officer for Carthage, who has also been with the town for 10 years;
• Detective Sgt. Jason Blackburn and officer Cassie Brafford, both five-year employees of the Police Department.
The commissioners later recognized some of the town’s newest hires. They include police officers Kamau Fairley and Paige Mitchell, Public Works technicians Jerry McRae and Sam Shepherd, planner Jennifer Hunt and Maria Brock, a customer service specialist and utilities administrator.
The board concluded its presentation by recognizing Public Works employees Buddy Thompson and Jack Caddell, who were both recently promoted to leadership positions.
Chief Brian Tyner of the Carthage Fire and Rescue Department after receiving an award for 20 years of service to the town. He is flanked by Mayor Jimmy Chalflinch, left, and town manager Emily Yopp.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
