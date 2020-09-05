Carthage officials on Friday reported the accidental release of some untreated wastewater along N.C. 22.
According to a required public notice issued by the town, the discharge of approximately 6,800 gallons of untreated sewage was released into Nick's Creek in the Cape Fear River basin around 5:45 p.m. Friday.
"The town Utilities Division was notified of the event... (and) all efforts to mitigate wastewater release were taken. Repairs were completed and system returned to service at approximately 7:45 p.m." Friday, the town said in a news release. It reported that "cleanup/sanitizing efforts were conducted."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.