State Rep. Allen McNeill, left, and Sen. Tom McInnis

The Carthage Board of Commissioners on Tuesday adopted a resolution thanking state Sen. Tom McInnis and Rep. Allen McNeill for their work in securing more than $950,000 in state funding for town-related projects.

Kathy Liles, the town planner, said the lawmakers contacted her last year to inquire about economic development needs in Carthage.

“They basically said ‘do you need any money?’” Liles recalled during Monday’s meeting. “And the answer to that is always ‘yes.’”

The budget signed by Gov. Roy Cooper on Nov. 18 allocates $600,000 for repairs and renovations of town facilities. It also includes a $300,000 grant for capital improvements in Carthage and $50,000 for way-finding signs that will be installed downtown.

According to the resolution adopted by the commissioners, the money will help “bring much needed improvements to the Town of Carthage to inspire community pride among our residents, encourage more visitors to our town and promote the development and enhancement of the downtown area.” The resolution goes on to state that the funding was made possible by the efforts of McInnis and McNeill, whose districts include Moore County.

“Those two guys went to bat for Carthage,” said Tom Robinson, manager of the town. “Usually you need to approach your legislature (to ask for money). They don’t come to you.”

The budget approved in November is the first complete spending plan for the state in nearly three years. It earmarks more than $13.4 million for economic development and infrastructure projects in Moore County.

In addition to funding projects in Carthage, the budget includes $9.6 million to repair the broken dam at Woodlake and $2.3 million for capital improvements at Samarcand Training Academy.

