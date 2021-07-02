The Carthage Board of Commissioners has adopted a $5 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Residents will not see an increase in their current tax or utility rates under the budget, which was approved during Wednesday's board meeting. Tom Robinson, manager of Carthage, said the financial plan is virtually identical to the one adopted last year by the commissioners.
“There’s not a lot in this budget that’s different from the current-year budget,” he said.
The budget earmarks $3 million for the town’s general fund and about $2 million for the water and sewer fund. It also includes $700,000 in coronavirus-relief funding through the American Recovery Act, money that Robinson has recommended to be set aside to help “defray large capital expenditures that are expected in the next two years.”
In a previous interview with The Pilot, Robinson described the budget as "very lean."
“It’s just been a lean year, but with the projected growth that we’ve got, things should pick up quite a bit in the following year," he said at the time. “It looks like things are going to really improve for us, but we’ve just got to get through one tough year.”
With multiple development projects in the works, Robinson said the town’s population could “easily more than double” over the next five years. Carthage is currently home to about 2,500 people.
