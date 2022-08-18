The newly formed North Carolina Network for Fair, Safe and Secure Elections, an effort backed by The Carter Center, has launched the Trusted Elections Tour, a series of 90-minute town halls to be held in every North Carolina congressional district.
Presented in partnership with the League of Women Voters and the U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame, the town halls are meant to provide information on the electoral process and build trust in America’s voting system.
The tour stops in Southern Pines on Tuesday, Sept. 27. It will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. at Owens Auditorium, on the campus of Sandhills Community College. Speakers include cybersecurity experts, election officials, and election law attorneys from both sides of the political spectrum.
They will address concerns about electronic voting machines and hacking, explain the process for collecting and counting votes, and advise on how challenges, recounts, and fraud allegations are dealt with through proper legal channels.
The North Carolina Network for Fair, Safe, and Secure Elections is a bipartisan effort initiated by The Carter Center. Led by former Democratic Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts and former Republican N.C. Supreme Court Justice Bob Orr, the network is made up of civic, business and religious leaders from both sides of the political aisle.
“The network should serve as an example that there is far more about which Americans agree than about which we disagree,” Orr said. “Our Trusted Elections Tour also will remind folks of the excellent election workers across the state, from both political parties, who are committed to seeing that all elections are fair, safe, and secure.”
North Carolina is one of several states where The Carter Center, a not-for-profit organization founded by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, is working ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
“The bipartisan network is a testament to the ability of North Carolinians to reach across the political divide and work for the betterment of our state,” Roberts said.
The tour visits nearby Albemarle on Thursday, Sept. 15, and holds a statewide virtual event on Monday, Sept. 19. For the full schedule or more information on the network, visit nctrustedelections.com.
