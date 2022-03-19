Dr. Ben Carson describes life’s pilgrimage as an experiment in courage, knowledge and faith.
Unbeknownst to either one of them, Elisabeth Heath and Anthony Mbui took separate leaps of faith and decided to make the pilgrimage to see Carson speak here Friday night, and with as much courage as they could muster, hoped to meet their hero.
The two of them were among a combined audience of more than 1,000 who heard Carson speak as part of the Governor Holshouser Speaker Series at Sandhills Community College.
Carson met earlier in the day with nursing students at the school, then spoke at the more formal lecture. He stayed over for a private prayer breakfast Saturday morning.
In the Holshouser tradition, Carson stayed true Friday to “unbiased analysis, rational thinking, varied viewpoints and a calm look at all sides.” He spent little time recognizing his accolades throughout the six hours he spent at Sandhills.
Carson ran for president in 2016 and served in the Trump administration as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. He is the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2008, the highest civil honor a president can bestow, and The Spingarn Medal, the highest award given by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). He has authored nine books and received over 70 honorary degrees and awards.
Carson served as director of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center for nearly 30 years, beginning as the youngest director in the hospital’s history. He is known as a pioneer in neurosurgery and was the first to successfully separate twins conjoined at the head.
Deep Connections
Heath, dressed in her Sandhills nursing shirt and long brown hair piled on top of her head, spent the first three years of her life in a Romanian orphanage. She was adopted by her Moore County family and has lived here ever since. When she went back to Romania at 13, she visited the facility where her father, a doctor, and her mother, a woman of deep faith, rescued her.
Heath explained the “deep connection” between Carson and herself. “I saw children who had some of the same birth defects and illnesses that Dr. Carson had healed. I knew the world needed more people like him. I will be one of those people.”
Carson believes that “meaningful work is one of the keys to happiness.” With her courses mapped out and dreams of giving back, Heath is on her way to becoming a medical missions nurse midwife. Carson, too, decided to go into medicine — at age 8 — when he read about missionary doctors.
Anthony Mbui arrived in Massachusetts from Kenya when he was 13, but he arrived in Southern Pines just a few hours before the event. Raised by a single mother who demanded educational excellence — as did Carson’s beloved mother — he felt similarly pulled to go into the medical field. He is a registered nurse in his adopted hometown.
“I try to keep up with Dr. Carson’s career as much as possible. I read everything about him and follow his website, his interviews, and anything I can find. When I saw he was coming to North Carolina and I knew I had 24 hours off from the hospital, I thought maybe it was my chance. I couldn’t stop thinking about it.”
Mbui “splurged a lot — at least for me” and ordered a ticket to the speech online. With adrenaline pumping at the mere thought of seeing a man that “has made me a better man,” Mbui gathered the last book that he had read by Carson — ”I’ve read them all, a new one is coming soon” — and a few necessities. He then flew to Charlotte, rented a car, drove to Moore County, checked into a nearby hotel and arrived Friday just a few hours before the event.
Deep Faith
What attracts this passion for Carson? Perhaps it is his quiet fortitude and his core belief that “we are not each others’ enemies. We need to stop allowing other people to drive wedges between us and to manipulate us.” He reminded the audience that “the good Lord does not discriminate” and then paraphrased Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by saying, “when you look at someone with that brain that God gave you, you should see the content of their character and not the color of their skin.”
In his first speech Friday afternoon, specifically geared toward the nursing students at SCC, he described nurses as “his favorite people” and “the infantry of medicine.”
He spoke of the creativity and intelligence of the nurses he had worked with over his career. He spent several minutes listing the multitude of African American inventions that are a part of daily life, but then stopped and emphasized that similar accomplishments were made by all of the minority groups and immigrants to the US.
"Our diversity is not a problem. It is a strength. We should not let anybody make it into a problem. It is one of the things that makes America into a great place," he said.
He stressed that the issues in this country today are “not Democrat or Republican, but American issues.” As a Seventh Day Adventist, Carson spoke frequently of times when he prayed for clarity and guidance. A twice-a-day Bible reader, Carson insists that faith is “not really denomination specific” and we should “protect religious liberty of all faiths.”
Deep Community
In an interview with The Pilot Friday, Carson emphasized that diversity and differences are ok. "Who would want to go to an aquarium if every fish was a goldfish?" he said. "We should be pleased that God gave us variety.”
When asked what he would like the Moore County community to know, he shared that the beauty and progress of America “has to do with the formation of communities with neighbors assisting neighbors. The concept of community is integral to who we are."
He said that the concept of the dismissal of someone just because they make a mistake or are not the norm — the cancel culture — “is absurd. One of my cornerstones is community and we have got to stop the erosion of this sense of place and belonging. It isn’t just about money or politics or medicine. Community is so important. Not just people who look like you or vote like you. It starts with common sense and kindness.”
Deep Passions
As he wrapped up his speech in the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center Friday evening, Carson said people need more courage, trust and faith in God. He insisted to the audience that just because a “neighbor or a good friend of twenty-years suddenly has a different sign in the yard, nothing should change.” He ended his point with, “Love your neighbor not cancel them.”
Carson and his wife of 47 years, Candy Carson — an author and businesswoman — are the founders and chairs of the American Cornerstone Institute, a research institute that promotes faith, liberty, community and life along with common sense solutions.
Carson and his wife also co-founded the Carson Scholars Fund, Inc., a nonprofit organization that recognizes young people of all backgrounds for their academic and humanitarian achievements. Founded in 1994, the fund has granted more than $8 million total in scholarships.
Carson’s mother taught him to love reading, and in books, he found an escape. He and Candy began opening reading rooms at schools across the country, focusing on neighborhoods with high levels of poverty, where children have little, if any, access to books.
The 250th Carson Reading Room just opened in Texas. Each room is filled with hundreds of books for students to explore. The Reading Room is decorated with attractive, eye-catching artwork based on Dr. Carson’s THINK BIG philosophy. The cozy environment encourages students and their families to come together to recognize the importance of reading.
“I have put so much emphasis on education for other young people, because I know that's what changes the trajectory of a person's life,” said Carson. “If you give a person in this country an education, it doesn’t matter where they come from, they can write their own ticket.”
He explained that if parents and teachers can get a third-grade student reading at grade level, “the trajectory of his life is changed.”
He ended by sharing that THINK BIG is an acronym, and he encouraged the audience to practice it: Talent, Honesty, Insight, Niceness, Knowledge through education, Books, In-depth knowledge for personal growth and God.
Back to Deep Connections
As Elisabeth Heath walked out of the auditorium, she had tears in her eyes and was glowing. “His love for people and for God is just absolutely incredible. I am so grateful to be here. I wanted to learn more about his legacy and wow, I did. I just wish I could have met him.”
As she finished her sentence, Carson stepped out of the auditorium. When Heath turned around, she was face-to-face with the man that’s “love for God shines through.” He smiled and reached out his hand.
When Anthony Mbui arrived at the reception, he tried to hide his nervousness and take it all in. He saw Carson from afar and clutched his book even tighter. The line to meet his hero snaked around the building and thought better of getting in the queue. “It is just an honor to be here. And I can see him! There he is!”
An older man with kind eyes had been watching Mbui. He motioned for him to come and stand with him. He was at the front of the line.
Before Mbui knew it, he was standing with “the most inspiring person in my life.”
Carson signed his book as he and Candy spoke to Mbui as if they were old friends. As it turns out, Carson and Mbui are from the same tribe in Kenya.
