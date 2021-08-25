Carolina Strong Physical Therapy opened doors at their new clinic in Southern Pines in April, under the capable hands of Bryant Barbery, and co-owners Mike Payne and Kelly Payne. Their patient-focused model provides convenient, comprehensive and compassionate care through one-hour individuals treatment sessions.
The Paynes originally established their business in Southport, NC, in 2015, where they manage a team of seven physical therapists. While they were looking for areas to expand their practice, as well as relocate their family to a community with a demographic of younger families, they discovered Moore County.
A native of Grosse Pointe, MI, Dr. Kelly Payne graduated from James Madison University, in Virginia, and earned her doctorate in physical therapy at Shenandoah University in 2007. She completed additional training in Pilates, dry needling, and several manual therapies.
“I became a physical therapist to help people through the vulnerable stages of healing in order to return to the activities they love,” said Kelly Payne.
She initially became interested in the profession after watching her father rehabilitate from extensive cardiac surgery and her brother make almost a complete recovery from a spinal cord and brain injury under the guidance of a physical therapist.
Her husband, Dr. Mike Payne is from Medford, NJ. He is a graduate of Richard Stockton University in New Jersey and earned his doctorate in physical therapy from Shenandoah University in 2005. He is also certified in functional dry needling levels, and a number of manual therapies for cervical, thoracolumbar, Sacroiliac mobilizations and manipulations, and has completed advanced vestibular rehabilitation courses.
“l became a physical therapist with the goal of helping people. I have found in addition to alleviating peoples’ pain, I enjoy getting to know them at a personal level which is even more rewarding,” Mike Payne said.
The Paynes reside in Whispering Pines where they are enjoying spending more time with their daughters and family dogs.
Barbery lives in Bennett and had always wanted to work in the surrounding communities where he was raised. He’s a 2016 graduate of Appalachian State University where he worked with a variety of NCAA D1 sports teams. He earned a Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Campbell University.
Barbery said his first love is athletics and orthopedics and that he enjoys working with a variety of patients while utilizing various treatment techniques to ensure his patient’s meet their goals. “I like to help people achieve their goals in order to live a more fulfilling life,” he said.
In his free time, Barbery is a sports journalist and frequently travels to Boone on Saturdays in the fall to cheer on his Appalachian State Mountaineers.
Carolina Strong Physical Therapy is located next to Walmart at 292 Commerce Ave. To schedule an appointment or learn more about services provided, call (910) 757-0408 or visit carolinastrongphysicaltherapy.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.