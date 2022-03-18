Spring brings new blossoms of opportunity. Freshen up your nurse aid skills, become certified in vehicle emissions inspection, or learn to use your drone for photography and videography through Sandhills Community College’s Continuing Education Career Training division. Hospitality and real estate classes will also be offered. These classes are perfect for adult learners who want to improve workplace skills, achieve job certification or recertification, improve employment marketability or explore new opportunities.
Health Care Occupations
“Nurse Aid Level 1 Refresher” is for those whose listing has expired on the NC Nurse Aide I Registry or for individuals with a state-recognized or military healthcare credential. There will be 10 hours of required online work. It is imperative that you make all virtual collaborate meetings. Eligible individuals must have completed a state-approved Nurse Aide I program and have a certificate or transcript supporting completion. Contact Jenell Powell at (910) 695-3965 or powellj@sandhills.edu for enrollment approval. Classes will be held Wednesday-Tuesday, April 27-May 3, from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., at Sandhills Hoke Center; the hybrid class Nurse Aid Level 1 Refresher” will cost $130.
The “Nurse Aide 2 Competency” is eligible for competency assessment in one of the following ways: must have been eligible for renewal of Nurse Aide 2 Listing prior to the listing expiration. must have worked at least eight hours for compensation during the past 24 months performing nursing care activities under the supervision of a Registered Nurse, must have no substantiated findings of abuse, neglect, or misappropriation of funds on the DHSR Nurse Aide Registry, or has had a continuous period of 24 months during which nursing care activities were not performed for monetary compensation, but patient care activities were performed for compensation. Contact Jenell Powell at (910) 695-3965 or powellj@sandhills.edu for enrollment approval. Classes will be held Monday-Thursday, April 11-14, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., on Pinehurst campus; Nurse Aide, Level 2 Competency will cost $75.
Automotive
Successful completion of “Auto Safety Inspection” certifies students to inspect motor vehicles under the NC Motor Vehicles Safety Inspection Law. The prerequisite for this class is a valid driver’s license. Classes will be held Monday, April 11, and Tuesday, April 12, from 6-10 p.m., on Pinehurst campus; Auto Safety Inspection will cost $75. One other class time will be offered on Monday, May 9, and Tuesday, May 10, on Pinehurst campus, from 6-10 p.m. “OBD Emissions Control Inspection” certifies students to inspect motor vehicles under the NC Motor Vehicles OBD Emissions Control Inspection Law. The prerequisite for this class is Certified Auto Safety Inspection. This is also a recertification class. Classes will be held Tuesday, April 19, and Wednesday, April 20, from 6-10 p.m., on Pinehurst campus; OBD Emissions Control Inspection will cost $75.
“Vehicle Dealers’ Continuing Education” is required of all non-franchise vehicle dealers in NC.
This class includes updates of NC general statutes and DMV policies and procedures. Class will be held Tuesday, April 12, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., on Pinehurst campus; Vehicle Dealers’ Continuing Education will cost $75.
Business
“Drone Video and Photography” students will learn how to use their drone for videography and photography. Learn site survey assessment, mission planning, equipment inspection, drone camera configuration setup and basic editing. Classes will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 5-28, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., on Pinehurst campus; Drone Video and Photography will cost $75.
A “Notary Public” is officially authorized to witness signatures on legal documents, collect sworn statements and administer oaths. Students should prepare to have proof of a high school diploma or GED and no felony convictions. Classes will be held Monday, April 11, and Wednesday, April 13, from 5:30-9:30 p.m., at Sandhills Hoke Center; Notary Public will cost $75 plus the cost of text. Additional classes will be offered on Friday, April 22, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; or Monday, May 9, and Wednesday, May 11, from 5:30-9:30 p.m., on Pinehurst campus.
“ENotary” is a class for individuals who want to become commissioned as an electronic notary. Topics include legal, ethical and procedural requirements of the Notary Act set forth in the General Statute 10B Article 2. Upon completion of this course with a passing exam grade of 80 percent, students will be eligible to make an application with the NC Secretary of State office. Individuals must have current notary commission to participate in E-notary training. For more information, go to www.secretary.state. nc.us/notary/. Class will be held Thursday, May 9, from 1-4 p.m.; ENotary will cost $75.
Construction and Manufacturing
“Forklift Operator” students earn the National Safety Council’s (NSC) lift truck operator certification by successfully completing this class. Basic design of lift trucks, stabilization of trucks, maintenance, repair costs and safety aspects in operation. Must be 18 years old to take this class. Classes will be held Thursday, April 21, from 8:30-4 p.m., and Friday, April 22, from 8 a.m.-Noon; Forklift Operator will cost $75 plus the cost of text. Hospitality and Food Service “ServSafe® Food Safety and Sanitation” is recommended for all food service facilities, including supervisory personnel, culinary professionals and food service staff. Students will learn the basics of food handling safety and facility sanitation requirements. Classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays, May 2-11, from 5:30-9 p.m., at Sandhills Hoke Center; “ServSafe® Food Safety and Sanitation will cost $75 plus the cost of text.
Real Estate
All licensed real estate brokers must complete a four-hour mandatory NC Real Estate Commission-approved update course, “Real Estate Mandatory Update #9922.” Class will be held Thursday, May 5, from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., on Pinehurst campus; Real Estate Mandatory Update #9922 will cost $55.
“Real Estate Elective” will meet the four-hour continuing education elective set forth by the NC Real Estate Commission. Classe will be held Thursday, May 5, from 1:30-5:30 p.m., on Pinehurst campus; Real Estate Elective will cost $55. Registration Seats are still available for these classes. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg. Pre-registrations must be made two days before class starts.
Summer Semester
A summer semester SCC flightPath publication will be mailed to all Moore and Hoke County homes in early May and posted to the college’s website. It will contain information about all Continuing Education classes set to begin in May, June, and July and information about all our college majors.
Summer Semester sessions A and B begin May 24 and session C begins on June 28 for curriculum/college credit classes and Continuing Education classes begin on various dates throughout the summer.
Summer semester curriculum classes are open to current, returning, and new students. Local students attending colleges outside of the area are welcome to take courses this summer at SCC. Credits can transfer back to the university, saving students time and money. New students can apply online, and an advisor will assist in registering for classes. Current or returning students may register using Self-Service or by meeting with their Advisor.
Moore and Hoke high school graduates who successfully complete the required number of Sandhills Promise credits when in high school are eligible to have their SCC tuition paid for two years upon high school graduation. For students who plan to attend college out of the area, they are encouraged to take at least one SCC fall semester class immediately following graduation to lock in their eligibility. Many students take one or two classes each semester and transfer the credits back to their university. Classes are at no cost and can be online, hybrid, or in traditional classroom formats.
CCP Classes for High School Students
Local high school students can take classes at SCC when a junior and senior. Those successfully completing four CCP classes qualify for the Sandhills Promise. This program offers two full years of classes immediately following high school graduation at no cost. For all information, visit www.sandhills.edu/admissions/sandhills-promise.
