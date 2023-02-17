You’ll think you’ve won a pot of gold after taking a Sandhills Community College Workforce Continuing Education class. Start a career as a truck driver or boost your job skills by becoming a certified vehicle inspector, public notary, or CPR provider. Take a refresher course for your vehicle dealership or real estate business. After one of these classes in March, you won’t need luck. Your skills will speak for themselves and show you the green.
Transportation
In “Auto Safety Inspection,” students will be certified to inspect motor vehicles under the NC Motor Vehicles Safety Inspection Law. You must have a valid driver’s license for this class. Held Monday and Tuesday, March 13 and 14, from 6 to 10 p.m., this class will cost $75.
“CDL Truck Driver Training” will provide students a comprehensive training with classroom instruction, range driving and road driving. This 12-week training course will prepare students for the Class A Commercial Driver’s License endorsement. Held Monday through Friday, March 13-May 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., this class will cost $1,015. Scholarships are available. For more information, visit NCTruckDriving.com or contact Tess Regan at (910) 246-4117, or regant@sandhills.edu.
“Vehicle Dealers’ Continuing Education” is required for all non-franchise vehicle dealers in North Carolina. The class will include updates on NC general statutes and DMV policies and procedures. Held Tuesday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., this class will cost $75.
Business
“Notary Public” is required for anyone interested in becoming a notary public for the first time. It is recommended for all notaries as a refresher course. It is strongly recommended that you study the guidebook before class to better prepare for the state examination at the end of the class. The current edition of The Notary Public Manual for North Carolina, March 2016 (ISBN: 978-1-56011-851-0) is required for admittance to the class and can be purchased at the SCC bookstore or on Amazon. NCGS 10B-5(b) provides the following requirements to be commissioned as a notary public in NC: 1) Be at least 18 years of age or legally emancipated as defined in Article 35 of Chapter 7B of the General Statutes; 2) Reside or have a regular place of work or business in this state; 3) Reside legally in the United States; 4) Speak, read and write the English language; 5) Possess a high school diploma or equivalent; 6) Pass the course of instruction described in this article, unless the person is a licensed member of the North Carolina State Bar; 7) Purchase and keep as a reference the most recent manual approved by the secretary that describes the duties and authority of notaries public; 8) Submit an application containing no significant misstatement or omission of fact. Students must provide current state or federal picture identification for admission to class. Active-duty military and civilian ID cards do not meet the identification requirement. “Notary Public” will be held at the Hoke Center on Tuesday, March 21, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. This class will cost $75 plus the cost of the text.
In “Real Estate Post-Licensing 303 NC Law, Rules and Legal Concepts,” students will learn general North Carolina licensing requirements, brokerage compensation issues, the disciplinary process, specialized types of real estate, property management in North Carolina and miscellaneous state laws and legal concepts. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 9-21, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., this class will cost $130 plus the cost of the text.
Health Care
“CPR for Health Care Providers” is for health care professionals who need to know how to perform CPR and other lifesaving skills in various in-hospital and out-of-hospital settings. Held on Saturday, March 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., this class will cost $50 plus a $5 card fee.
Registration
Seats are still available for these Continuing Education classes and do not require an application. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/wce/cereg.html. Pre-registration must be made two days before the start date of the class.
Spring Semester
The next semester for curriculum/college credit classes begins on March 13. Offered online and in hybrid class formats, classes take only eight weeks to complete and award full credits. For all information, go to www.sandhills.edu/eight.
Boys and Girls Club
Sandhills is now the location of a new Boys and Girls Club. It runs from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., for kindergarten through fifth grade. The club is ideal for parents/guardians taking SCC afternoon or evening classes, those who need study time, need to utilize the computer lab or work on projects. The cost is $40 per child per year.
In addition, there is a drop-in club from 6 to 9 p.m., for children of parents/guardians taking evening classes or needing to meet for group projects or other academic reasons. Dinner will be provided for the children.
This drop-in club is free. For more information or to register, contact Edith-Ann Jackson at ejackson@sandhillsbgc.org or call (910) 638-6502.
